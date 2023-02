The Vestal are more commonly known as Moon Elves.

Like all elves, the Vestal are tall, close to humans in height, but more slender and beautiful. Moon elf skin is pale, often with a silver hue.

Moon elf hair is commonly white, silver, or pale blue. Moon Elves have pure silver eyes with no iris or pupil. The Vestal do not see in the same way as regular mortals. Their lunar ancestry gives them some kind of foresight and they use that instead of true sight.