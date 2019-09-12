The Silver Lancers

From the Ashk Setting Guide

The Silver Lancers are one of the most famous mercenary companies on the continent. Originally based in Valoroth, after the Valoroth Civil War the company found itself disgraced and on the road, travelling the world as swords for hire.

Many branded them as oath breakers for betraying King Richard Blackthorn and siding with Balian Aster.

Operating Location

Worldwide

Leader

Faction Alignment

Neutral

HQ Location

Mobile (Originally Valoroth)