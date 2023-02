The Akmeri once ruled an empire that changed the world, now the only reason people know of them is because of their calendars.

The Akmeri were considered by many scholars to be world-leaders in the study of magic and technologies. Many of the magical practises studied today can be traced back to the Island empire of Akmeri.

They ruled for a thousand years, expanding the mortal knowledge of magic and science and sharing their findings with the world.