The slaughter of the primordials left vast numbers of fossilized, magic-infused bodies across the world, and it didn’t take long for the knowledge of how to harvest this new resource to be spread across the planes.

As more of the sunat stones were used, the magic held within them was released into the world. After centuries of using the stones as a resource, mortals began to be born with natural magical abilities, and it wasn’t long before the secrets of harnessing the magic all around them was gifted to mortals by Trelos, one of the new gods.

As more and more mortals began to command the magic of the natural world, the use of sunat stones fell out of favor, and the remaining bodies of the primordials became lost to time.