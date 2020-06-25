Klévo the Trickster [CN]

From the Ashk Setting Guide

Klévo is also known as the Keeper of Secrets. The god of mischief, the jape, and the jolly prank.

He was damned because he convinced Tráxico to divulge his True Name as part of a trick. Malus overheard the exchange and used the knowledge to kill Tráxico.

For this, Klévo was banished from the presence of the other gods.

Titles

The Trickster

Alignment

Chaotic Neutral

Domains

Trickery

Symbol

A Blank Mask

Home Plane

Tauschen

Herald

Saints

Holy Order