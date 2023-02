Description

The armor of Ezanos was sealed away inside a warded tomb for unknown reasons.

A group of archeologists found the tomb and opened the sarcophagus containing the armor, despite warnings in dozens of languages.

The armor bonded itself to one of the archeologists and began slaughtering the rest.

A group of travelling adventures entered the tomb to confront Ezanos, also ignoring the warnings, and were also wiped out, save for a single survivor.