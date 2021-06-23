There is no where in Ashk where wealth is more secure than the Auric Bank.

The bank is run by Althar, an ancient gold dragon.

Centuries ago, the settlers of the region came across the dragon, who attacked their villages and towns for their wealth. To save their settlements, the people struck a deal with Althar, and promised to store their wealth in his lair in exchange for a truce and protection.

Auric Bank is more like a fortress than a standard bank, with the wealth being stored deep within the earth with countless protections placed upon it to stop would-be thieves.