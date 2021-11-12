Those that study the primordial age believe that Sofos, the Grandfather, was among the first to gain power from the pieces of Istar.

The legends say that Sofos used the new found magic to gather followers, sharing that magic with them, and promising them that they could be the rulers of the cosmos, replacing the primordials.

Together with those early followers, Sofos began to hunt the primoridials, with each victory granting more magic and more power to him and his “children”.