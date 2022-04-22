Astrazalian, also known as the City of Starlight, is a transient city built into a floating mountain range that travels between the Feywild’s domains of delight, and occasionally into the material plane.

The city’s permanent residents are predominantly the Ravi and Vestal — Sun and Moon elves. Once every 25 years, or more often when dire circumstances call for it, the archfey of each domain of delight travel to Astrazalian for the Court of Stars, a meeting of people of power to discuss Feywild business.