From the Setting Guide

The order of twilight is one of the free companies of Talavaar and reportedly owe their origins to an incarnation of the Moon Knight, who reportedly led a band of knights against a tyrant on the Talavaari continent.

Through their 400+ years, the Order of Twilight has fought for peace and liberation across the continent.

The order was hired by a Talavaari prince to fight against the Subjugator during the Subjugation and suffered incredible loses as a result.

The modern order is significantly reduced in strength, and some say on the brink of collapse and destruction.