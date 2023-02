The red death is the name given to a cataclysmic event which saw the creation of The Howling Badlands.

The Cinder Dwarves claim the Red Elves infiltrated one of their cities and attempted to destroy a cinder deposit, which resulted in a terrific explosion.

The Red Elves claim the Cinder Dwarves detonated a magical bomb in their capital city, decimating the region and spreading atomized cinder for a thousand miles, killing all plant life.