The Jewel Cities of Talavaar
Welcome to the Jewel Cities of Talavaar

The Jewel Cities is the name given to a collection of around two dozen cities that surround The Cut on the eastern coast of Talavaar.

Famed for their fortunes, the jewel cities have a rich history of trade, politics, and war.

Key Locations

  • Aeldal: A land of knights and chivalry. Very "medieval England" with a fantasy steroid injection, but with a dark past.

  • Novaris: A land settled by the refugees of Valoroth (Campaign 1 country) after is got blown up at the end of that campaign.

  • Hirondale: A land that recently gained independence after centuries of oppression. Small and scrappy.

  • The Glass Hinterlands: A land built on superstitions, primal traditions, and fear of shapechangers.

  • The Dusk Empire: A land that is expanding quickly; in the midst of an industrial revolution with new technologies seeming to be released every week.

  • The Howling Badlands: A land that is like Fantasy Fallout. A magical nuke turned it into an irradiated waste filled with nightmare monsters and weird shit.

  • Ngawe, the Unclaimed Lands: A land tied to the ancient power of the earth, where primal beasts roam and people are one with nature.

  • The Expanse: A land with no ruler where everyone is out for themselves and power usually belongs to the strongest.

  • The Vale: A land filled with wealth that is looking to expand it's influence and power.

Alignment

Various

Government

Multiple

Languages

Predominantly Talavaar Common, with regional speakers of other languages including; Ngawe, Iruxi, Valorosi

Common Ancestries

  • Humans

  • Dwarves (Cinder Dwarves in the Howling Badlands)

  • Elves (Red Elves in the Howling Badlands)

  • Half Elf

  • Gnomes

  • Halflings

  • Goblins

  • Ratfolk (Ysoki)

  • Grippli

  • Kobold

  • Leshy

  • Lizardfolk

  • Orc

  • Half Orc

  • Tengu

  • Tiefling

Uncommon Ancestries

  • Gnolls: Found mainly in the Expanse.

  • Aasimar

  • Changeling: Accepted in most areas other than the Hinterlands, where shape changing is seen as the practice of demons.

  • Dhampir: Found in the city of Shadar and the surrounding Ash Pits in the south of the Dusk Empire. Far less accepted outside this region.

  • Genasi

Dominant Religions
( Full Pantheon)

Kardia the Maiden, Hagan the Warrior, Sedna the Tempest, Aldifae the Defender.

Currency

  • Talavaari Leva: Silver piece and the predominant coin in circulation.

  • Bits: The smallest denomination made by breaking a Leva into 10 equal pieces.

  • Crowns: Gold coin, very rare in general circulation, usually used as shorthand for 10 leva strung together.

  • Scales: Platinum coins. Rare even among the wealthy, these coins are usually used by financial institutions as a was to more discretely move large sums of wealth between locations. Worth 100 Leva (or 1,000 bits). Scales are very unlikely to be accepted as legal tender in most shops.