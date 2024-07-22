Key Locations
Aeldal: A land of knights and chivalry. Very "medieval England" with a fantasy steroid injection, but with a dark past.
Novaris: A land settled by the refugees of Valoroth (Campaign 1 country) after is got blown up at the end of that campaign.
Hirondale: A land that recently gained independence after centuries of oppression. Small and scrappy.
The Glass Hinterlands: A land built on superstitions, primal traditions, and fear of shapechangers.
The Dusk Empire: A land that is expanding quickly; in the midst of an industrial revolution with new technologies seeming to be released every week.
The Howling Badlands: A land that is like Fantasy Fallout. A magical nuke turned it into an irradiated waste filled with nightmare monsters and weird shit.
Ngawe, the Unclaimed Lands: A land tied to the ancient power of the earth, where primal beasts roam and people are one with nature.
The Expanse: A land with no ruler where everyone is out for themselves and power usually belongs to the strongest.
The Vale: A land filled with wealth that is looking to expand it's influence and power.
Alignment
Various
Government
Multiple
Languages
Predominantly Talavaar Common, with regional speakers of other languages including; Ngawe, Iruxi, Valorosi
Common Ancestries
Uncommon Ancestries
Dominant Religions
Kardia the Maiden, Hagan the Warrior, Sedna the Tempest, Aldifae the Defender.
Currency