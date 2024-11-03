Places to Find Dungeons
d%
Dungeon Locations
1–3
An underground river
4–6
Within a river dam
7–9
Amid the ruble of a ruined citadel
10–12
Below a graveyard
13–15
In an insane asylum
16–18
Inside an ice floe
19–21
In another dimension/demiplane
22–24
Within earthquake-plagued caverns
25–27
In a hollow mountain
28–30
Deep in a desert of shifting tunnels
31–33
Abutting to a secret escape route
34–36
In a pyramid
37–39
Below a mausoleum
40–42
Within a museum
43–45
Under a castle
46–48
Part of a menagerie
49–51
In a lighthouse
52–54
Under a tower
55–57
In a prison
58–60
Within a cathedral
61–63
Under the docks
64–66
In the sewers
67–68
Amid an underground canal
69–70
Built into an arena
71–72
Part of forgotten labyrinth
73–74
Connecting to a beast’s den
75–76
Under a tavern
77–78
In a cliff village
79–80
Inside a giant tree
81–82
Part of a frozen city
83–84
Inside a painting
85–86
In a gigantic statue
87–88
Under a roc nest
89–90
Within a sunken ruin
91–92
Hidden inside a giant egg
93–94
Formed within a massive fossil
95
Amid the rubble of a ruined giant city
96
Inside a crashed space vessel
97
Unearthed by a giant ant nest
98
Grown within a deity’s corpse
99
On an island in a volcano
100
Inside a moon, star, or another planet
Types of Dungeon
d%
Dungeon Setting
1–2
A hedge maze
3–4
A riverboat
5–6
A wizard’s tomb
7–8
A bandit lair
9–10
A vast former mine now long abandoned
11–12
An abandoned casino
13–14
An old theater
15–16
Fog-shrouded dungeon that traps the PCs
17–18
Chambers where gravity regularly reverses
19–20
Moving clockwork dungeon
21–22
Incredibly narrow limestone gorges
23–24
Planes linked by portals
25–26
The belly of a ship-swallowing sea creature
27–28
A perilous bog and quicksand-filled mire
29–30
A slavers’ headquarters
31–32
Rapids and river channels sweeping through a valley
33–34
A giant tree riddled with many crevices and hollows
35–36
A melting iceberg
37–38
A monster infested palace of glass
39–40
A slowly flooding dungeon
41–42
The afterlife
43–44
A dream
45–46
Sunken ancient green byways linking fey lands
47–48
A nightmare
49–50
An iron obelisk of great size
51–52
A floating bog containing sunken tombs
53–54
An evil giant’s castle
55–56
A partially submerged clock tower
57–58
A floating castle that appears only at night
59–60
A massive, partially hollow, slowly melting candle
61–62
A graveyard of giant skeletons
63–64
A glacier of poisoned water
65–66
An undead town where life goes on
67–68
The massive skull of an ancient dragon
69–70
A sunken iron ship below a fenland
71–72
A tangled forest of thorny trees
73–74
A giant insect-infested temple
75–76
A volcanic tomb
77–78
A living iron ship
79–80
A sinking maze
81–82
Endless stone bridges across a void of purple fog
83–84
A huge web
85–86
Giant rat tunnels
87–88
A colossal walking iron man
89–90
A living iron maze
91–92
What’s down the plug-hole of a wizard’s sink
93–94
A garden of poisonous living fungi
95–96
A sentient tomb
97–98
A solid storm cloud
99–100
A giant hourglass slowly filling with sand
Dungeon Entrances
d%
Entrance
1–2
A well
3–4
A mineshaft
5–6
A rope-bridge between tidal stacks
7–8
In a tavern cellar
9–10
A cave shaped like a skull
11–12
A chimney
13–14
The mouth of a large statue
15–16
A slide
17–18
A cold, bottomless pit
19–20
A ruined road descends into an ivy covered hole
21–22
A mausoleum
23–24
A knight’s sarcophagus
25–26
An ancient door carved with warnings
27–28
A stone valve covered in runes
29–30
A grinning demon mouth
31–32
A portal filled with shimmering green light
33–34
An almost-impossible-to-reach cave in a cliff
35–36
A bulette skull
37–38
Heavy rain seeps into a hidden slough
39–40
A sunken greenway
41–42
An iron puzzle door
43–44
A volcano vent
45–46
A tidal cave
47–48
A church steeple rising out of the ground
49–50
An arch of huge thorns
51–52
An oven with a collapsed back wall
53–54
A large wine barrel clawed open from the inside
55–56
A slippery metal ladder nailed behind a waterfall
57–58
A fountain that reaches down to an underground river
59–60
A door reached via a giant set of scales
61–62
A pit of quicksand
63–64
A whirlpool
65–66
A hole suddenly opens in the city streets
67–68
Mist
69–70
A snapping dragon turtle skull
71–72
A mudslide opens up a hidden cave system
73–74
Hurricane in huge doorway appears once a year
75–76
A summoned imp can lead the way to portal
77–78
A doorway that can only be summoned by incantation
79–80
A building collapses overnight into hidden dungeon
81–82
A stone that draws aside at midnight
83–84
A maelstrom deep at sea
85–86
A catapult that throws person through a portal
87–88
A magic mirror
89–90
A wall safe opening onto an extradimensional vault
91–92
Magical wood that, when burned, creates a staircase
93–94
A magically animated maw
95–96
A lighthouse that casts a solid beam
97–98
A bridge made from rainbows
99–100
A moonbeam reveals a door in a stone circle
Dungeon Rooms
d%
Room
1–2
Antechamber
3–4
Armory
5–6
Audience chamber
7–8
Banquet hall
9–10
Barracks
11–12
Bestiary/menagerie
13–14
Choke point (ambushes, controlling flow of invaders)
15–16
Closet
17–18
Cold room (storage of perishable goods)
19–20
Common room
21–22
Crypt
23–24
Dining hall
25–26
Elevator
27–28
Gallery
29–30
Garbage pit
31–32
Great hall
33–34
Greenhouse
35–36
Guard room
37–38
Guest room
39–40
Infirmary
41–42
Jail
43–44
Kennel
45–46
Kitchen
47–48
Laboratory
49–50
Library
51–52
Living quarters (communal)
53–54
Living quarters (family)
55–56
Living quarters (personal)
57–58
Map room
59–60
Nursery
61–62
Observatory
63–64
Pantry
65–66
Pool
67–68
Privy
69–70
Shrine
71–72
Slave pit
73–74
Smithy
75–76
Spring
77–78
Stable
79–80
Storeroom
81–82
Target range
83–84
Temple
85–86
Throne room
87–88
Torture chamber
89–90
Training hall
91–92
Trophy room
93–94
Vault
95–96
Well
97–98
Workroom
99–100
Workshop
Mundane Room Characteristics
d%
Characteristic
1–2
Slopes (up or down)
3–4
Dampness on walls/floor
5–6
Steady drip from ceiling
7–8
Puddles on floor
9–10
Covered in bite marks
11–12
Slippery
13–14
Chocked with webs
15–16
Open crevice or pit
17–18
Littered with bones
19–20
Full of strange echoes
21–22
Bridge or plank
23–24
Littered with broken pottery
25–26
Curtain
27–28
Lots of dried blood
29–30
Filled with droppings
31–32
Wreathed in strange black ivy
33–34
Full of unsettling fungi
35–36
Filthy
37–38
Infested with vermin
39–40
Pipes drip slimy brackish water onto floor
41–42
Covered in lichens
43–44
Small, rusty-iron section of wall
45–46
Covered in mold
47–48
Walls made of curious hexagonal stones
49–50
Cobbled floor made of gravestones
51–52
Slimy
53–54
Very slimy
55–56
Has butcher’s hooks hanging from ceiling
57–58
Wall exude yellowish, foul smelling discharge
59–60
Scratches on walls
61–62
Covered in graffiti
63–64
Water can be heard rushing immediately below
65–66
Chalk warnings appear on walls
67–68
Half filled with water
69–70
Full of rusty weapons and skeletons
71–72
Secret door behind fireplace
73–74
Burned
75–76
Cracks across floor
77–78
Cracks across ceiling
79–80
Cracks along walls
81–82
Held up by pit-props that look very weak
83–84
Has an overbearing smell of rotting fruit
85–86
Strange tapping sounds heard behind walls
87–88
Weeping heard occasionally
89–90
Full of empty gibbets
91–92
Iron maidens that line the walls are rusted shut
93–94
Floor moves in one direction
95–96
Floor drops suddenly by 5 feet for no obvious reason
97–98
Totally submerged
99–100
Full of flames
Exotic Room Characteristics
d%
Characteristic
1–2
Fresco depicts grisly death of viewer
3–4
Filled with the sound of sobbing, coming from a crypt
5–6
Carved with faces depicting different alignments
7–8
Candelabrum sheds black light from violet candles
9–10
Statue on rotating pedestal
11–12
Is a huge trap
13–14
Walls like a rib cage
15–16
Crammed with mummified frogs
17–18
Iron spears rise randomly from a sieve-like floor
19–20
Fire bursts randomly from a floor covered in holes
21–22
Covered in pictures of evil peacock eyes
23–24
Has a huge violet eye fresco in its center
25–26
Appears to be the roots of some vast tree
27–28
Boiling mud crossed by very narrow stone bridges
29–30
Filled with giant spider husks of increasing size
31–32
Is filled with a huge cage
33–34
Has doors in the ceiling
35–36
Fountains carved to resemble hydras
37–38
Floor appears like a black lake but is actually glass
39–40
Raised terraces lead to central carving of bat-god
41–42
Slips sharply into a black pit of nothingness
43–44
Filled with the sounds of thunder
45–46
Is a huge shaft crossed by boughs of trees
47–48
Faceless statues point at one PC upon entry
49–50
Roof is a stained glass window depicting spiders
51–52
Black fog appears suddenly
53–54
Iron weights drop from roof at random times
55–56
Endless stairway descends in room’s center
57–58
Waterfall in room’s center powers waterwheel
59–60
Magical voices sing hymns as the PCs enter
61–62
Is filled with explosive gas that is otherwise harmless
63–64
Is completely covered in tentacle carvings
65–66
Has eight huge bells suspended above the floor
67–68
Has a carving of a black devil-headed elephant
69–70
Every inch covered in angels
71–72
Iron devil statue speaks
73–74
Goes up and down
75–76
Entire floor pivots, dropping those who enter
77–78
Ceiling begins to sink upon entry
79–80
Archways lead to other places
81–82
Sculptures of gargoyles tearing apart angels
83–84
The walls are covered in mirrors that reflect nothing
85–86
Rotates faster and faster once entered
87–88
Gargoyles along ceiling shout abuse
89–90
Randomly dimension doors those that cross it
91–92
Altar attacks characters with magic
93–94
Has a magic pool
95–96
Is the stomach of a creature
97–98
Weeps to itself
99–100
Is alive