QUICK NPC BUILDER

d20

Race

Class/Proffession

Physical Trait

Voice

Motivations

Fears

1

Dragonborn

Soldier

Missing teeth

Lisp

Ambition

Darkness

2

Dwarf

Expert

Scar

Deep

Money

Failure

3

Elf

Mage

Missing Limb

Soft

Family

Death

4

Gnome

Artist/Writer

Crooked nose

Rolls R's

Duty

Spiders

5

Half-Elf

Merchant

Over/under-bite

Fast-talker

Escape

Truth

6

Halfling

Entertainer

Unkempt hair

Slow-talker

Respect

Losing Control

7

Half-Orc

Guard

Very tall/short

High Pitch

Curiosity

Small Spaces

8

Human

Messenger

Hairy

Gruff

Destiny

Poverty

9

Tiefling

Tradesperson

Tattooed

Mumbles

Fame

Intimacy

10

Aarakocra

Criminal

Limp

Breathy

Justice

Ghosts

11

Genasi

Scholar/Teacher

Good/poor posture

L-sounds become w-sounds

Power

Drowning

12

Goliath

Noble

Ugly

Stutter

Redemption

Strangers

13

Aasimar

Doctor/ Herbalist

Bald

Talks in 3rd Person

Survival

Loneliness

14

Firbolg

Sailor

Twitches

Rhotacism

Loyalty

Ageing

15

Goblin

Priest/Cleric

Round face

Monotone

Revenge

Heights

16

Hobgoblin

Cook

Square face

Nasally

Love

Blood

17

Kenku

Bartender

Small/Large eyes

Slurs words

Jealousy

Judgement

18

Kobold

Farmer

Thin/full lips

Whistles

Acceptance

Success

19

Lizardfolk

Student

Monobrow

Sings words

Mystery

God(s)

20

Tabaxi

Entrepreneur

Beautiful

Swears

Happiness

Change