d20
Race
Class/Proffession
Physical Trait
Voice
Motivations
Fears
1
Dragonborn
Soldier
Missing teeth
Lisp
Ambition
Darkness
2
Dwarf
Expert
Scar
Deep
Money
Failure
3
Elf
Mage
Missing Limb
Soft
Family
Death
4
Gnome
Artist/Writer
Crooked nose
Rolls R's
Duty
Spiders
5
Half-Elf
Merchant
Over/under-bite
Fast-talker
Escape
Truth
6
Halfling
Entertainer
Unkempt hair
Slow-talker
Respect
Losing Control
7
Half-Orc
Guard
Very tall/short
High Pitch
Curiosity
Small Spaces
8
Human
Messenger
Hairy
Gruff
Destiny
Poverty
9
Tiefling
Tradesperson
Tattooed
Mumbles
Fame
Intimacy
10
Aarakocra
Criminal
Limp
Breathy
Justice
Ghosts
11
Genasi
Scholar/Teacher
Good/poor posture
L-sounds become w-sounds
Power
Drowning
12
Goliath
Noble
Ugly
Stutter
Redemption
Strangers
13
Aasimar
Doctor/ Herbalist
Bald
Talks in 3rd Person
Survival
Loneliness
14
Firbolg
Sailor
Twitches
Rhotacism
Loyalty
Ageing
15
Goblin
Priest/Cleric
Round face
Monotone
Revenge
Heights
16
Hobgoblin
Cook
Square face
Nasally
Love
Blood
17
Kenku
Bartender
Small/Large eyes
Slurs words
Jealousy
Judgement
18
Kobold
Farmer
Thin/full lips
Whistles
Acceptance
Success
19
Lizardfolk
Student
Monobrow
Sings words
Mystery
God(s)
20
Tabaxi
Entrepreneur
Beautiful
Swears
Happiness
Change
QUICK NPC BUILDER