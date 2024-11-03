TRAVEL
Travel DC = Terrain Difficulty + Weather Modifier +/- Preparation Modifier
Terrain Difficulty
8
Easy terrain. Well worn paths, gentle plains, and
10
Moderate terrain. Thick forests, sloping hills, and less
12
Difficult terrain. Mountainous trails, boggy swamps,
14
Deadly terrain. Lands tainted by great evils, lava
Weather Modifier
1
Comfortable weather. Sunny days, light showers,
2
Tiresome weather. Cold nights, windy days, and
3
Dangerous weather. Blizzards, thunderstorms, and
4
Deadly weather. Supernatural storms, ashen rains,
Destination Score
3
Short journeys. Three to five days of travel.
4
Moderate journeys. Five to nine days of travel
5
Long journeys. Ten days to a fortnight of travel.