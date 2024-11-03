TRAVEL

Travel DC = Terrain Difficulty + Weather Modifier +/- Preparation Modifier

Terrain Difficulty

8

Easy terrain. Well worn paths, gentle plains, and
placid forests.

10

Moderate terrain. Thick forests, sloping hills, and less
worn paths.

12

Difficult terrain. Mountainous trails, boggy swamps,
and choking deserts.

14

Deadly terrain. Lands tainted by great evils, lava
flows, and the underdark.

Weather Modifier

1

Comfortable weather. Sunny days, light showers,
and nights around campfires.

2

Tiresome weather. Cold nights, windy days, and
soaking rains.

3

Dangerous weather. Blizzards, thunderstorms, and
sandstorms.

4

Deadly weather. Supernatural storms, ashen rains,
and hurricanes.

Destination Score

3

Short journeys. Three to five days of travel.

4

Moderate journeys. Five to nine days of travel

5

Long journeys. Ten days to a fortnight of travel.