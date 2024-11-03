Encounter Building

Character
Level

  • ---- Encounter Difficulty -----

Easy

Medium

Hard

Deadly

1st

25

50

75

100

2nd

50

100

150

200

3rd

75

150

225

400

4th

125

250

375

500

5th

250

500

750

1,100

6th

300

600

900

1,400

7th

350

750

1,100

1,700

8th

450

900

1,400

2,100

9th

550

1,100

1,600

2,400

10th

600

1,200

1,900

2,800

11th

800

1,600

2,400

3,600

12th

1,000

2,000

3,000

4,500

13th

1,100

2,200

3,400

5,100

14th

1,250

2,500

3,800

5,700

15th

1,400

2,800

4,300

6,400

16th

1,600

3,200

4,800

7,200

17th

2,000

3,900

5,900

8,800

18th

2,100

4,200

6,300

9,500

19th

2,400

4,900

7,300

10,900

20th

2,800

5,700

8,500

12,700

Number of Monsters

Multiplier

1

× 1

2

× 1.5

3–6

× 2

7–10

× 2.5

11–14

× 3

15 or more

× 4

Adventuring Day XP

Level

Adjusted XP per Day per Character

1st

300

2nd

600

3rd

1,200

4th

1,700

5th

3,500

6th

4,000

7th

5,000

8th

6,000

9th

7,500

10th

9,000

11th

10,500

12th

11,500

13th

13,500

14th

15,000

15th

18,000

16th

20,000

17th

25,000

18th

27,000

19th

30,000

20th

40,000