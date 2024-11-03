When you take the Study action, you make an Intelligence check to study your memory, a book, a clue, or another source of knowledge and call to mind an important piece of information about it.
The Areas of Knowledge table suggests which skills are applicable to various areas of knowledge.
Areas of Knowledge
Skill
Areas
Spells, magic items, eldritch symbols, magical traditions, planes of existence, and certain creatures (Aberrations, Constructs, Elementals, Fey, and Monstrosities)
Historic events and people, ancient civilizations, wars, and certain creatures (Giants and Humanoids)
Traps, ciphers, riddles, and gadgetry
Terrain, flora, weather, and certain creatures (Beasts, Dragons, Oozes, and Plants)
Deities, religious hierarchies and rites, holy symbols, cults, and certain creatures (Celestials, Fiends, and Undead)