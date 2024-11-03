DAMAGE BY LEVEL & SEVERITY
DAMAGE BY LEVEL & SEVERITY
Level
Setback
Dangerous
Deadly
1-4
1d10
2d10
4d10
5-10
2d10
4d10
10d10
11-16
4d10
10d10
18d10
17-20
10d10
18d10
24d10
Improvising Damage
Dice
Examples
1d10
Burned by coals, hit by a falling bookcase, pricked by a poison needle
2d10
Being struck by lightning, stumbling into a fire pit
4d10
Hit by falling rubble in a collapsing tunnel, stumbling into a vat of acid
10d10
Crushed by compacting walls, hit by whirling steel blades, wading through a lava stream
18d10
Being submerged in lava, being hit by a crashing flying fortress
24d10
Tumbling into a vortex of fire on the Elemental Plane of Fire, being crushed in the jaws of a godlike creature or a moon-sized monster