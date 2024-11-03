DAMAGE BY LEVEL & SEVERITY

Level

Setback

Dangerous

Deadly

1-4

1d10

2d10

4d10

5-10

2d10

4d10

10d10

11-16

4d10

10d10

18d10

17-20

10d10

18d10

24d10

Improvising Damage

Dice

Examples

1d10

Burned by coals, hit by a falling bookcase, pricked by a poison needle

2d10

Being struck by lightning, stumbling into a fire pit

4d10

Hit by falling rubble in a collapsing tunnel, stumbling into a vat of acid

10d10

Crushed by compacting walls, hit by whirling steel blades, wading through a lava stream

18d10

Being submerged in lava, being hit by a crashing flying fortress

24d10

Tumbling into a vortex of fire on the Elemental Plane of Fire, being crushed in the jaws of a godlike creature or a moon-sized monster