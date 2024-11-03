Death’s Crown

Three special dice are used in Death’s Crown. The dice are equal in size and shape to standard dice, but instead of one through six pips, they are marked with six symbols: (1)crown, (2)skull, (3)earth, (4)fire, (5)water, and (6)air.

The game is played between a player and a banker. A canvas or felt mat marked with the six symbols is used for play. The player places bets on one or more symbols. They then throws the three dice. If there is a bet on any symbol which comes up on one or more of the dice, in addition to returning the stake the banker pays the player the amount of their stake for each die showing that symbol: even money if one, 2:1 if two, and 3:1 if three. If the symbol doesn't come up, the player loses their bet.

The expected return of a 1gp wager on a particular symbol is calculated as follows:

The chance of the symbol coming up on none of the dice is 5/6 × 5/6 × 5/6, which is 125/216. The player loses 1gp in this case.

The chance of the symbol coming up on all three dice is 1/6 × 1/6 × 1/6, which is 1/216. The player wins back the 1gp plus 3gp more.

The chance of the symbol coming up on two of three dice is C(3,1) x 1/6 × 1/6 × 5/6, which is 15/216. The player wins back the 1gp plus 2gp more.

The chance of the symbol coming up on one of three dice is C(3,1) × 1/6 × 5/6 × 5/6, which is 75/216. The player wins back the 1gp plus 1gp more.

In total, the expected return of a 1gp wager is ((+3 × 1) + (+2 × 15) + (+1 × 75) + (-1 × 125))/216, or (3 + 30 + 75 - 125)/216, which is (-17)/216 ≈ -0.078704.

Put another way, for every 1gp wagered, a player can expect to receive back 0.921296gp. Thus, the banker has a substantial edge. In a game at a festival or casino, the house will be banker. In a game among friends, each person serves as banker in turn.

Twentybone



Originating in the back alleys of major cities, twentybone has become a popular vice for many with coin to spare.

The Equipment: A selection of d20, a dealer, and a "dice girl".

The Mechanics: On each round, players can buy any number of d20s they want. The standard peasant’s-wage cost for a d20 is a copper piece, though at some tables a player can spend a silver piece, a gold piece, a platinum piece, or even more for a die. When all dice have been purchased, the players all roll their dice. Then the house rolls a die. Every player die that beats the house die gets paid off with two coins for every one coin it was bought for. For the player, a 1 always loses, and a 20 always wins.

The Odds: The player has a 47.75 percent chance of winning. 1’s don’t beat anything, 2’s only beat house 1’s, 3’s beat house 1’s and 2’s, and so on. The exception is player 20’s, which have a special advantage of beating house 20’s.

The Payout: The player will win 9.55 coins for every 10 coins he bets. The fact that a player is paid two coins on every win obscures the fact that the player gave over a coin to buy the die. Accounting for this, every successful bet’s payout is 1-to-1.

Whore's Dice



A popular game among the escort class, who often play with their clients.

The Equipment: A single d6.

The Mechanics: The player rolls 1d6 while the dealer rolls 3d6. If the result of the player's dice match the result on any of the dealer's dice, the player wins.

The Odds:

The player has a 16.67 percent chance of winning with one dice.

The player has a 2.78 percent chance of winning with two dice.

The player has a 0.46 percent chance of winning with three dice.

The Payout:

If one die matches the player's number 2:1

if two dice match the player's number, 3:1

If three dice match the player's number 4:1