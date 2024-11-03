Level
Starting Gold
Gold Earned At Level per charcter
Earned so Far
1
75
150
2
225
150
3
375
150
4
525
175
5
700
1000
6
1700
1000
7
2700
1000
8
3700
1000
9
4700
1000
A chaos spell book within the labyrinth of the nameless fiend. Look at spell generation in knave 2e Elven Chain for Cornelius Ring of protection inside the labyrinth scroll of protection (some point this level, random roll for creature type) Wand of Wonder for Russel at some point
If they fight a dragon, diddy can take a tooth and use some gold to make a draggontooth dagger
Cape of mountebank (1/day dimension door)
10
5700
1300
11
7000
4000
12
11000
4000
13
15000
4000
14
19000
4000
15
23000
4000
16
27000
5000
17
33000
5000
18
38000
5000
19
43000
5000
20
50000
7000