LEVELLING

Level

Starting Gold

Gold Earned At Level per charcter

Earned so Far

1

75

150

2

225

150

3

375

150

4

525

175

5

700

1000

6

1700

1000

7

2700

1000

  • 75gp

  • 1st rare item (scroll of ice storm): 750gp

  • 80gp

8

3700

1000

9

4700

1000

  • A chaos spell book within the labyrinth of the nameless fiend. Look at spell generation in knave 2e

  • Elven Chain for Cornelius

  • Ring of protection inside the labyrinth

  • scroll of protection (some point this level, random roll for creature type)

  • Wand of Wonder for Russel at some point

  • If they fight a dragon, diddy can take a tooth and use some gold to make a draggontooth dagger

  • Cape of mountebank (1/day dimension door)

10

5700

1300

11

7000

4000

12

11000

4000

13

15000

4000

14

19000

4000

15

23000

4000

16

27000

5000

17

33000

5000

18

38000

5000

19

43000

5000

20

50000

7000

