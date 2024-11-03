Event Description

Timber! Something falls, blocking off an area of the map and forcing the combatants to move around it, and providing new cover.

Fire Someone starts a fire and a new spreading flame must be accounted for, dealing 3d6 damage to anyone who is caught in it.

Smoke Billowing smoke fills the space. Creatures within the smoke become blinded, and the smoke provides three quarters cover to those within.

Collapsing Floor The floor gives out, dropping a number of combatants down to a lower level

Sinkhole Some kind of hole or pit appears in the battlefield.