Combat Events

Event

Description

Timber!

Something falls, blocking off an area of the map and forcing the combatants to move around it, and providing new cover.

Fire

Someone starts a fire and a new spreading flame must be accounted for, dealing 3d6 damage to anyone who is caught in it.

Smoke

Billowing smoke fills the space. Creatures within the smoke become blinded, and the smoke provides three quarters cover to those within.

Collapsing Floor

The floor gives out, dropping a number of combatants down to a lower level

Sinkhole

Some kind of hole or pit appears in the battlefield.

Debris

Something causes an amount of debris collect on the battlefield, creating difficult terrain.