Combat Events
Combat Events
Event
Description
Timber!
Something falls, blocking off an area of the map and forcing the combatants to move around it, and providing new cover.
Fire
Someone starts a fire and a new spreading flame must be accounted for, dealing 3d6 damage to anyone who is caught in it.
Smoke
Billowing smoke fills the space. Creatures within the smoke become blinded, and the smoke provides three quarters cover to those within.
Collapsing Floor
The floor gives out, dropping a number of combatants down to a lower level
Sinkhole
Some kind of hole or pit appears in the battlefield.
Debris
Something causes an amount of debris collect on the battlefield, creating difficult terrain.