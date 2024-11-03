AC Substance 11 Cloth, Paper, Rope 13 Crystal, Glass, Ice 15 Wood 17 Stone 19 Iron, Steel 21 Mithral 23 Adamantine

Size Fragile Normal Resilient Tiny 2 5 15 Small 3 10 30 Medium 4 18 54 Large 5 27 81

For huge and gargantuan objects, break them down into large or smaller sections and deal with sections separately. GM decides how damage to one section affects the whole.

Damage Thresholds

An object with a DT is immune to damage unless it deals more than the DT, in which case it takes all the damage. For example a door with a DT of 10 would ignore a source or damage equal to 9, but a source of damage equal to 12 would deal the full 12 damage.