Object Hardness
💪
AC
Substance
11
Cloth, Paper, Rope
13
Crystal, Glass, Ice
15
Wood
17
Stone
19
Iron, Steel
21
Mithral
23
Adamantine
Size
Fragile
Normal
Resilient
Tiny
2
5
15
Small
3
10
30
Medium
4
18
54
Large
5
27
81
For huge and gargantuan objects, break them down into large or smaller sections and deal with sections separately. GM decides how damage to one section affects the whole.
Damage Thresholds
An object with a DT is immune to damage unless it deals more than the DT, in which case it takes all the damage. For example a door with a DT of 10 would ignore a source or damage equal to 9, but a source of damage equal to 12 would deal the full 12 damage.