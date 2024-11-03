Object Hardness

AC

Substance

11

Cloth, Paper, Rope

13

Crystal, Glass, Ice

15

Wood

17

Stone

19

Iron, Steel

21

Mithral

23

Adamantine

Size

Fragile

Normal

Resilient

Tiny

2

5

15

Small

3

10

30

Medium

4

18

54

Large

5

27

81

For huge and gargantuan objects, break them down into large or smaller sections and deal with sections separately. GM decides how damage to one section affects the whole.

Damage Thresholds

An object with a DT is immune to damage unless it deals more than the DT, in which case it takes all the damage. For example a door with a DT of 10 would ignore a source or damage equal to 9, but a source of damage equal to 12 would deal the full 12 damage.