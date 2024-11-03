Burning [Hazard]

A burning creature or object takes 1d4 Fire damage at the start of each of its turns. As an action, you can extinguish fire on yourself by giving yourself the Prone condition and rolling on the ground. The fire also goes out if it is doused, submerged, or suffocated.

Dehydration [Hazard]

A creature requires an amount of water per day based on its size, as shown in the Water Needs per Day table. A creature that drinks less than half the required water for a day gains 1 Exhaustion level at the day’s end. Exhaustion caused by dehydration can’t be removed until the creature drinks the full amount of water required for a day. See also “Exhaustion.”

Water Needs per Day Size Water Tiny 1/4 gallon Small 1 gallon Medium 1 gallon Large 4 gallons Huge 16 gallons Gargantuan 64 gallons

Malnutrition [Hazard]

A creature needs an amount of food per day based on its size, as shown in the Food Needs per Day table. A creature that eats but consumes less than half the required food for a day must succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw or gain 1 Exhuastion level at the day’s end. A creature that eats nothing for 5 days automatically gains 1 Exhaustion level at the end of the fifth day as well as an additional level at the end of each subsequent day without food.

Exhaustion caused by malnutrition can’t be removed until the creature eats the full amount of food required for a day. See also “Exhuastion.”

Food Needs per Day Size Food Tiny 1/4 pound Small 1 pound Medium 1 pound Large 4 pounds Huge 16 pounds Gargantuan 64 pounds

Suffocation [Hazard]

A creature can hold its breath for a number of minutes equal to 1 plus its Constitution modifier (minimum of 30 seconds) before suffocation begins. When a creature runs out of breath or is choking, it gains 1 Exhuastion level at the end of each of its turns. When a creature can breathe again, it removes all levels of Exhaustion it gained from suffocating.