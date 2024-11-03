Alchemist’s Supplies (50 GP)
Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Identify a substance (DC 15), or start a fire (DC 15)
Craft: Acid, Alchemist’s Fire, Component Pouch, Oil, Paper, Perfume
Brewer’s Supplies (20 GP)
Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Detect poisoned drink (DC 15), or identify alcohol (DC 10)
Craft: Antitoxin
Calligrapher’s Supplies (10 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Write text with impressive flourishes that guard against forgery (DC 15)
Craft: Ink, Spell Scroll
Carpenter’s Tools (8 GP)
Ability: Strength
Utilize: Seal or pry open a door or container (DC 20)
Craft: Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, Barrel, Chest, Ladder, Pole, Portable Ram, Torch
Cartographer’s Tools (15 GP)
Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Draft a map of a small area (DC 15)
Craft: Map
Cobbler’s Tools (5 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Modify footwear to give Advantage on the wearer’s next Dexterity (Acrobatics) check (DC 10)
Craft: Climber’s Kit
Cook’s Utensils (1 GP)
Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Improve food’s flavor (DC 10), or detect spoiled or poisoned food (DC 15)
Craft: Rations
Glassblower’s Tools (30 GP)
Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Discern what a glass object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)
Craft: Glass Bottle, Magnifying Glass, Spyglass, Vial
Jeweler’s Tools (25 GP)
Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Discern a gem’s value (DC 15)
Craft: Arcane Focus, Holy Symbol
Leatherworker’s Tools (5 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Add a design to a leather item (DC 10)
Craft: Sling, Whip, Hide Armor, Leather Armor, Studded Leather Armor, Backpack, Crossbow Bolt Case, Map or Scroll Case, Parchment, Pouch, Quiver, Waterskin
Mason’s Tools (10 GP)
Ability: Strength
Utilize: Chisel a symbol or hole in stone (DC 10)
Craft: Block and Tackle
Painter’s Supplies (10 GP)
Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Paint a recognizable image of something you’ve seen (DC 10)
Craft: Druidic Focus, Holy Symbol
Potter’s Tools (10 GP)
Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Discern what a ceramic object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)
Craft: Jug, Lamp
Smith’s Tools (20 GP)
Ability: Strength
Utilize: Pry open a door or container (DC 20)
Craft: Any Melee weapon (except Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, and Whip), Medium armor (except Hide), Heavy armor, Ball Bearings, Bucket, Caltrops, Chain, Crowbar, Firearm Bullets, Grappling Hook, Iron Pot, Iron Spikes, Sling Bullets
Tinker’s Tools (50 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Assemble a Tiny item composed of scrap, which falls apart in 1 minute (DC 20)
Craft: Musket, Pistol, Bell, Bullseye Lantern, Flask, Hooded Lantern, Hunter’s Trap, Lock, Manacles, Mirror, Shovel, Signal Whistle, Tinderbox
Weaver’s Tools (1 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Mend a tear in clothing (DC 10), or sew a Tiny design (DC 10)
Craft: Padded Armor, Basket, Bedroll, Blanket, Fine Clothes, Net, Robe, Rope, Sack, String, Tent, Traveler's Clothes
Woodcarver’s Tools (1 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Carve a pattern in wood (DC 10)
Craft: Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, Ranged weapons (except Pistol, Musket, and Sling), Arcane Focus, Arrows, Bolts, Druidic Focus, Ink Pen, Needles
Other Tools
These tools support adventure and other pursuits.
Disguise Kit (25 GP)
Ability: Charisma
Utilize: Apply makeup (DC 10)
Craft: Costume
Forgery Kit (15 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Mimic 10 or fewer words of someone else’s handwriting (DC 15), or duplicate a wax seal (DC 20)
Gaming Set (Varies)
Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Discern whether someone is cheating (DC 10), or win the game (DC 20)
Variants: Dice (1 SP), dragonchess (1 GP), playing cards (5 SP), three-dragon ante (1 GP)
Herbalism Kit (5 GP)
Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Identify a plant (DC 10)
Craft: Antitoxin, Candle, Healer’s Kit, Potion of Healing
Musical Instrument (Varies)
Ability: Charisma
Utilize: Play a known tune (DC 10), or improvise a song (DC 15)
Variants: Bagpipes (30 GP, 6 lb.), drum (6 GP, 3 lb.), dulcimer (25 GP, 10 lb.), flute (2 GP, 1 lb.), horn (3 GP, 2 lb.), lute (35 GP, 2 lb.), lyre (30 GP, 2 lb.), pan flute (12 GP, 2 lb.), shawm (2 GP, 1 lb.), viol (30 GP, 1 lb.)
Navigator’s Tools (25 GP)
Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Plot a course (DC 10), or determine position by stargazing (DC 15)
Poisoner’s Kit (50 GP)
Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Detect a poisoned object (DC 10)
Craft: Basic Poison
Thieves’ Tools (25 GP)
Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Pick a lock (DC 15), or disarm a trap (DC 15)