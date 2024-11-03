Ability: Intelligence

Utilize: Identify a substance (DC 15), or start a fire (DC 15)

Craft: Acid, Alchemist’s Fire, Component Pouch, Oil, Paper, Perfume

Ability: Intelligence

Utilize: Detect poisoned drink (DC 15), or identify alcohol (DC 10)

Craft: Antitoxin

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Write text with impressive flourishes that guard against forgery (DC 15)

Craft: Ink, Spell Scroll

Ability: Strength

Utilize: Seal or pry open a door or container (DC 20)

Craft: Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, Barrel, Chest, Ladder, Pole, Portable Ram, Torch

Ability: Wisdom

Utilize: Draft a map of a small area (DC 15)

Craft: Map

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Modify footwear to give Advantage on the wearer’s next Dexterity (Acrobatics) check (DC 10)

Craft: Climber’s Kit

Ability: Wisdom

Utilize: Improve food’s flavor (DC 10), or detect spoiled or poisoned food (DC 15)

Craft: Rations

Ability: Intelligence

Utilize: Discern what a glass object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)

Craft: Glass Bottle, Magnifying Glass, Spyglass, Vial

Ability: Intelligence

Utilize: Discern a gem’s value (DC 15)

Craft: Arcane Focus, Holy Symbol

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Add a design to a leather item (DC 10)

Craft: Sling, Whip, Hide Armor, Leather Armor, Studded Leather Armor, Backpack, Crossbow Bolt Case, Map or Scroll Case, Parchment, Pouch, Quiver, Waterskin

Ability: Strength

Utilize: Chisel a symbol or hole in stone (DC 10)

Craft: Block and Tackle

Ability: Wisdom

Utilize: Paint a recognizable image of something you’ve seen (DC 10)

Craft: Druidic Focus, Holy Symbol

Ability: Intelligence

Utilize: Discern what a ceramic object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)

Craft: Jug, Lamp

Ability: Strength

Utilize: Pry open a door or container (DC 20)

Craft: Any Melee weapon (except Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, and Whip), Medium armor (except Hide), Heavy armor, Ball Bearings, Bucket, Caltrops, Chain, Crowbar, Firearm Bullets, Grappling Hook, Iron Pot, Iron Spikes, Sling Bullets

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Assemble a Tiny item composed of scrap, which falls apart in 1 minute (DC 20)

Craft: Musket, Pistol, Bell, Bullseye Lantern, Flask, Hooded Lantern, Hunter’s Trap, Lock, Manacles, Mirror, Shovel, Signal Whistle, Tinderbox

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Mend a tear in clothing (DC 10), or sew a Tiny design (DC 10)

Craft: Padded Armor, Basket, Bedroll, Blanket, Fine Clothes, Net, Robe, Rope, Sack, String, Tent, Traveler's Clothes

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Carve a pattern in wood (DC 10)

Craft: Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, Ranged weapons (except Pistol, Musket, and Sling), Arcane Focus, Arrows, Bolts, Druidic Focus, Ink Pen, Needles

These tools support adventure and other pursuits.

Ability: Charisma

Utilize: Apply makeup (DC 10)

Craft: Costume

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Mimic 10 or fewer words of someone else’s handwriting (DC 15), or duplicate a wax seal (DC 20)

Gaming Set (Varies)

Ability: Wisdom

Utilize: Discern whether someone is cheating (DC 10), or win the game (DC 20)

Variants: Dice (1 SP), dragonchess (1 GP), playing cards (5 SP), three-dragon ante (1 GP)

Ability: Intelligence

Utilize: Identify a plant (DC 10)

Craft: Antitoxin, Candle, Healer’s Kit, Potion of Healing

Musical Instrument (Varies)

Ability: Charisma

Utilize: Play a known tune (DC 10), or improvise a song (DC 15)

Variants: Bagpipes (30 GP, 6 lb.), drum (6 GP, 3 lb.), dulcimer (25 GP, 10 lb.), flute (2 GP, 1 lb.), horn (3 GP, 2 lb.), lute (35 GP, 2 lb.), lyre (30 GP, 2 lb.), pan flute (12 GP, 2 lb.), shawm (2 GP, 1 lb.), viol (30 GP, 1 lb.)

Ability: Wisdom

Utilize: Plot a course (DC 10), or determine position by stargazing (DC 15)

Ability: Intelligence

Utilize: Detect a poisoned object (DC 10)

Craft: Basic Poison

Ability: Dexterity

Utilize: Pick a lock (DC 15), or disarm a trap (DC 15)