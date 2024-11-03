Tools

Alchemist’s Supplies (50 GP)

Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Identify a substance (DC 15), or start a fire (DC 15)
Craft: Acid, Alchemist’s Fire, Component Pouch, Oil, Paper, Perfume

Brewer’s Supplies (20 GP)

Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Detect poisoned drink (DC 15), or identify alcohol (DC 10)
Craft: Antitoxin

Calligrapher’s Supplies (10 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Write text with impressive flourishes that guard against forgery (DC 15)
Craft: Ink, Spell Scroll

Carpenter’s Tools (8 GP)

Ability: Strength
Utilize: Seal or pry open a door or container (DC 20)
Craft: Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, Barrel, Chest, Ladder, Pole, Portable Ram, Torch

Cartographer’s Tools (15 GP)

Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Draft a map of a small area (DC 15)
Craft: Map

Cobbler’s Tools (5 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Modify footwear to give Advantage on the wearer’s next Dexterity (Acrobatics) check (DC 10)
Craft: Climber’s Kit

Cook’s Utensils (1 GP)

Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Improve food’s flavor (DC 10), or detect spoiled or poisoned food (DC 15)
Craft: Rations

Glassblower’s Tools (30 GP)

Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Discern what a glass object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)
Craft: Glass Bottle, Magnifying Glass, Spyglass, Vial

Jeweler’s Tools (25 GP)

Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Discern a gem’s value (DC 15)
Craft: Arcane Focus, Holy Symbol

Leatherworker’s Tools (5 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Add a design to a leather item (DC 10)
Craft: Sling, Whip, Hide Armor, Leather Armor, Studded Leather Armor, Backpack, Crossbow Bolt Case, Map or Scroll Case, Parchment, Pouch, Quiver, Waterskin

Mason’s Tools (10 GP)

Ability: Strength
Utilize: Chisel a symbol or hole in stone (DC 10)
Craft: Block and Tackle

Painter’s Supplies (10 GP)

Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Paint a recognizable image of something you’ve seen (DC 10)
Craft: Druidic Focus, Holy Symbol

Potter’s Tools (10 GP)

Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Discern what a ceramic object held in the past 24 hours (DC 15)
Craft: Jug, Lamp

Smith’s Tools (20 GP)

Ability: Strength
Utilize: Pry open a door or container (DC 20)
Craft: Any Melee weapon (except Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, and Whip), Medium armor (except Hide), Heavy armor, Ball Bearings, Bucket, Caltrops, Chain, Crowbar, Firearm Bullets, Grappling Hook, Iron Pot, Iron Spikes, Sling Bullets

Tinker’s Tools (50 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Assemble a Tiny item composed of scrap, which falls apart in 1 minute (DC 20)
Craft: Musket, Pistol, Bell, Bullseye Lantern, Flask, Hooded Lantern, Hunter’s Trap, Lock, Manacles, Mirror, Shovel, Signal Whistle, Tinderbox

Weaver’s Tools (1 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Mend a tear in clothing (DC 10), or sew a Tiny design (DC 10)
Craft: Padded Armor, Basket, Bedroll, Blanket, Fine Clothes, Net, Robe, Rope, Sack, String, Tent, Traveler's Clothes

Woodcarver’s Tools (1 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Carve a pattern in wood (DC 10)
Craft: Club, Greatclub, Quarterstaff, Ranged weapons (except Pistol, Musket, and Sling), Arcane Focus, Arrows, Bolts, Druidic Focus, Ink Pen, Needles

Other Tools

These tools support adventure and other pursuits.

Disguise Kit (25 GP)

Ability: Charisma
Utilize: Apply makeup (DC 10)
Craft: Costume

Forgery Kit (15 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Mimic 10 or fewer words of someone else’s handwriting (DC 15), or duplicate a wax seal (DC 20)

Gaming Set (Varies)

Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Discern whether someone is cheating (DC 10), or win the game (DC 20)
Variants: Dice (1 SP), dragonchess (1 GP), playing cards (5 SP), three-dragon ante (1 GP)

Herbalism Kit (5 GP)

Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Identify a plant (DC 10)
Craft: Antitoxin, Candle, Healer’s Kit, Potion of Healing

Musical Instrument (Varies)

Ability: Charisma
Utilize: Play a known tune (DC 10), or improvise a song (DC 15)
Variants: Bagpipes (30 GP, 6 lb.), drum (6 GP, 3 lb.), dulcimer (25 GP, 10 lb.), flute (2 GP, 1 lb.), horn (3 GP, 2 lb.), lute (35 GP, 2 lb.), lyre (30 GP, 2 lb.), pan flute (12 GP, 2 lb.), shawm (2 GP, 1 lb.), viol (30 GP, 1 lb.)

Ability: Wisdom
Utilize: Plot a course (DC 10), or determine position by stargazing (DC 15)

Poisoner’s Kit (50 GP)

Ability: Intelligence
Utilize: Detect a poisoned object (DC 10)
Craft: Basic Poison

Thieves’ Tools (25 GP)

Ability: Dexterity
Utilize: Pick a lock (DC 15), or disarm a trap (DC 15)