Using the rules below, characters can make nonmagical items, Potions of Healing, and Spell Scrolls.

Crafting Nonmagical Items

To craft a nonmagical item, you need tools, raw materials, and time, each of which is detailed below. If you meet the requirements, you make the item, and you can use it or sell it at its normal price.

Tools

This chapter’s “Tools” section lists which tools are required to make certain items. The DM assigns required tools for items not listed there.

You must use the required tool to make an item and have proficiency with that tool. Anyone who helps you must also have proficiency with it.

Raw Materials

To make an item, you need raw materials worth half its purchase cost (round down). For example, you need 750 GP of raw materials to make Plate Armor, which sells for 1,500 GP. The DM determines whether appropriate raw materials are available.

Time

To determine how many days (working 8 hours a day) it takes to make an item, divide its purchase cost in GP by 10 (round a fraction up to a day). For example, you need 5 days to make a Heavy Crossbow, which sells for 50 GP.

If an item requires multiple days, the days needn’t be consecutive.

Characters can combine their efforts to shorten the crafting time. Divide the time needed to create an item by the number of characters working on it. Normally, only one other character can assist you, but the DM might allow more assistants.

Brewing Potions of Healing

A character who has proficiency with the Herbalism Kit can create a Potion of Healing. Doing so requires using that kit and 25 GP of raw material over the course of 1 day (8 hours of work).

Scribing Spell Scrolls

A spellcaster can transfer a spell to a scroll and create a Spell Scroll, using the rules below.

Time and Cost

Scribing a scroll takes an amount of time and money based on the level of the spell, as shown in the Spell Scroll Costs table. For each day of inscription, you must work for 8 hours. If a scroll requires multiple days, those days needn’t be consecutive.

Prerequisites for the Scribe

To scribe a scroll, you must have proficiency in the Arcana skill or with Calligrapher’s Supplies and have the spell prepared on each day of the inscription. You must also have at hand any Material components required by the spell; if the spell consumes its Material components, they are consumed only when you complete the scroll. The scroll’s spell uses your spell save DC and spell attack bonus.

Cantrips

If the scribed spell is a cantrip, the version on the scroll works as if the caster were your level.