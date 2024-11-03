Awarding Treasure
Random Individual Treasure

CR

Treasure

0–4

3d6 (10) GP

5–10

2d8 × 10 (90) GP

11–16

2d10 × 10 (110) PP

17+

2d8 × 100 (900) PP

Treasure Hordes

CR

Monetary Treasure

Magic Items

0–4

2d4 × 100 (500) GP

1d4 − 1

5–10

8d10 × 100 (4,400) GP

1d3

11–16

8d8 × 10,000 (36,000) GP

1d4

17+

6d10 × 10,000 (330,000) GP

1d6

Theme

Classes

Appropriate Treasure

Arcana

Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock

Gemstones plus magic items of an eldritch or esoteric nature

Armaments

Fighter, Barbarian, Monk, Ranger

Coins or trade bars plus magic items that are useful in battle

Implements

Bard, Druid, Rogue,

Coins, trade bars, or trade goods plus magic items that focus on utility

Relics

Cleric, Paladin

Art objects plus magic items that have religious origins or purposes

Arcana Tables

Arcana—Common

1d100

Item

01–02

Bead of Nourishment

03–04

Bead of Refreshment

05–07

Candle of the Deep

08–10

Cloak of Billowing

11–13

Cloak of Many Fashions

14–15

Clothes of Mending

16–17

Dark Shard Amulet

18–19

Enduring Spellbook

20–21

Ersatz Eye

22–24

Hat of Vermin

25–27

Hat of Wizardry

28–29

Heward’s Handy Spice Pouch

30–31

Horn of Silent Alarm

32–33

Instrument of Illusions

34–35

Instrument of Scribing

36–37

Lock of Trickery

38–40

Mystery Key

41–42

Orb of Direction

43–44

Orb of Time

45–46

Perfume of Bewitching

47–49

Pipe of Smoke Monsters

50–52

Potion of Climbing

53–55

Potion of Comprehension

56–58

Pot of Awakening

59–60

Prosthetic Limb

61–64

Rival Coin

65–66

Rope of Mending

67–68

Ruby of the War Mage

69–82

Spell Scroll (cantrip or level 1 spell)

83–84

Staff of Adornment

85–86

Staff of Birdcalls

87–89

Staff of Flowers

90–92

Talking Doll

93–94

Tankard of Sobriety

95–97

Wand of Conducting

98–00

Wand of Pyrotechnics

Arcana—Uncommon

1d100

Item

01

Amulet of Proof against Detection and Location

02

Baba Yaga’s Dancing Broom

03–05

Bag of Holding

06–07

Bag of Tricks

08

Brooch of Shielding

09

Broom of Flying

10

Cap of Water Breathing

11

Circlet of Blasting

12–13

Cloak of Protection

14

Cloak of the Manta Ray

15

Decanter of Endless Water

16

Deck of Illusions

17–18

Driftglobe

19–20

Dust of Disappearance

21

Dust of Dryness

22

Dust of Sneezing and Choking

23–24

Elemental Gem

25

Enspelled Staff (cantrip or level 1 spell)

26

Eversmoking Bottle

27

Eyes of Charming

28

Eyes of Minute Seeing

29–30

Figurine of Wondrous Power (silver raven)

31

Gem of Brightness

32

Hag Eye

33

Hat of Disguise

34

Headband of Intellect

35

Helm of Comprehending Languages

36

Helm of Telepathy

37

Immovable Rod

38

Lantern of Revealing

39

Medallion of Thoughts

40

Mithral Armor

41–42

Necklace of Adaptation

43

Oil of Slipperiness

44

Pearl of Power

45

Periapt of Health

46–47

Philter of Love

48–49

Potion of Animal Friendship

50–51

Potion of Fire Breath

52–53

Potion of Giant Strength (hill)

54–55

Potion of Growth

56–57

Potion of Poison

58–59

Potion of Resistance

60–61

Potion of Water Breathing

62

Quaal’s Feather Token (anchor, fan, or tree)

63

Ring of Mind Shielding

64–65

Robe of Useful Items

66–67

Rod of the Pact Keeper

68–69

Rope of Climbing

70

Saddle of the Cavalier

71–72

Sending Stones

73–74

Slippers of Spider Climbing

75–82

Spell Scroll (level 2 or level 3 spell)

83

Staff of the Adder

84

Staff of the Python

85–88

Wand of Magic Detection

89–91

Wand of Magic Missiles

92–93

Wand of Secrets

94–95

Wand of the War Mage, +1

96–97

Wand of Web

98–99

Wind Fan

00

Winged Boots

Arcana—Rare

1d100

Item

01

Bag of Beans

02–03

Bead of Force

04

Bowl of Commanding Water Elementals

05–06

Bracers of Defense

07

Brazier of Commanding Fire Elementals

08–09

Cape of the Mountebank

10

Censer of Controlling Air Elementals

11–12

Chime of Opening

13–14

Cloak of Displacement

15–16

Cloak of the Bat

17

Cube of Force

18

Cube of Summoning

19

Daern’s Instant Fortress

20–21

Enspelled Staff (level 2 or 3 spell)

22–23

Figurine of Wondrous Power (bronze griffon, ebony fly, golden lions, ivory goats, marble elephant, onyx dog, or serpentine owl)

24–25

Folding Boat

26–27

Gem of Seeing

28

Helm of Teleportation

29–30

Heward’s Handy Haversack

31–32

Horseshoes of Speed

33–34

Ioun Stone (reserve)

35

Iron Bands of Bilarro

36

Mantle of Spell Resistance

37–38

Necklace of Fireballs

39

Oil of Etherealness

40

Portable Hole

41–42

Potion of Clairvoyance

43–44

Potion of Diminution

45–46

Potion of Gaseous Form

47

Potion of Giant Strength (fire)

48–49

Potion of Giant Strength (frost or stone)

50–51

Potion of Heroism

52–53

Potion of Invisibility

54–55

Potion of Invulnerability

56–57

Potion of Mind Reading

58–59

Quaal’s Feather Token (bird, swan boat, or whip)

60–61

Ring of Feather Falling

62

Ring of Spell Storing

63

Ring of X-ray Vision

64–65

Robe of Eyes

66

Rod of Rulership

67–68

Rod of the Pact Keeper, +2

69–70

Scroll of Protection

71–75

Spell Scroll (level 4 or level 5 spell)

76–77

Staff of Charming

78–79

Staff of Swarming Insects

80–81

Staff of Withering

82

Stone of Controlling Earth Elementals

83–84

Wand of Binding

85–86

Wand of Fear

87–90

Wand of Fireballs

91–94

Wand of Lightning Bolts

95–96

Wand of the War Mage, +2

97–98

Wand of Wonder

99–00

Wings of Flying

Arcana—Very Rare

1d100

Item

01–02

Amulet of the Planes

03–04

Bag of Devouring

05–06

Carpet of Flying

07–08

Cauldron of Rebirth

09–10

Cloak of Arachnida

11–12

Crystal Ball

13

Dancing Sword

14

Efreeti Bottle

15–16

Enspelled Staff (level 4 or 5 spell)

17–18

Figurine of Wondrous Power (obsidian steed)

19–20

Hat of Many Spells

21–22

Helm of Brilliance

23–24

Horseshoes of a Zephyr

25–26

Ioun Stone (absorption, fortitude, intellect, or leadership)

27–28

Manual of Golems (clay, flesh, iron, or stone)

29

Mirror of Life Trapping

30–31

Nolzur’s Marvelous Pigments

32–34

Oil of Sharpness

35–38

Potion of Flying

39–42

Potion of Giant Strength (cloud)

43–46

Potion of Greater Invisibility

47–49

Potion of Longevity

50–53

Potion of Speed

54–57

Potion of Vitality

58–59

Ring of Regeneration

60–61

Ring of Shooting Stars

62–63

Ring of Telekinesis

64–65

Robe of Scintillating Colors

66–67

Robe of Stars

68–69

Rod of Absorption

70–71

Rod of Security

72–73

Rod of the Pact Keeper, +3

74–85

Spell Scroll (level 6, level 7, or level 8 spell)

86–87

Staff of Fire

88–89

Staff of Frost

90

Staff of Power

91–92

Staff of Thunder and Lightning

93–94

Tome of Clear Thought

95–97

Wand of Polymorph

98–00

Wand of the War Mage, +3

Arcana—Legendary

1d100

Item

01–04

Apparatus of Kwalish

05–08

Cloak of Invisibility

09–12

Crystal Ball of Mind Reading

13–16

Crystal Ball of Telepathy

17–20

Crystal Ball of True Seeing

21–22

Cubic Gate

23

Deck of Many Things

24–27

Enspelled Staff (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)

28–31

Ioun Stone (greater absorption, mastery, or regeneration)

32–33

Iron Flask

34–41

Potion of Storm Giant Strength (storm)

42–45

Ring of Djinni Summoning

46–49

Ring of Elemental Command (air, earth, fire, or water)

50–53

Ring of Invisibility

54–57

Ring of Spell Turning

58

Ring of Three Wishes

59

Robe of the Archmagi

60–61

Scroll of Titan Summoning

62–65

Sovereign Glue

66–83

Spell Scroll (level 9 spell)

84

Sphere of Annihilation

85

Staff of the Magi

86–88

Talisman of the Sphere

89–92

Tome of the Stilled Tongue

93–96

Universal Solvent

97–00

Well of Many Worlds

f

Armaments Tables

Armaments—Common

1d100

Item

01–10

Armor of Gleaming

11–20

Cast-Off Armor

21–30

Dread Helm

31–40

Moon-Touched Sword

41–50

Shield of Expression

51–60

Silvered Weapon

61–70

Smoldering Armor

71–80

Sylvan Talon

81–90

Veteran’s Cane

91–00

Walloping Ammunition

Armaments—Uncommon

1d100

Item

01–04

Adamantine Armor

05–08

Adamantine Weapon

09–13

Ammunition, +1

14–18

Bracers of Archery

19–23

Enspelled Armor (cantrip or level 1 spell)

24–28

Enspelled Weapon (cantrip or level 1 spell)

29–33

Gauntlets of Ogre Power

34–38

Javelin of Lightning

39–43

Mariner’s Armor

44–48

Mithral Armor

49–53

Potion of Giant Strength (hill)

54–58

Potion of Pugilism

59–62

Quiver of Ehlonna

63–66

Saddle of the Cavalier

67–71

Sentinel Shield

72–76

Shield, +1

77–81

Sword of Vengeance

82–85

Trident of Fish Command

86–90

Weapon, +1

91–95

Weapon of Warning

96–00

Wraps of Unarmed Power, +1

Armaments—Rare

1d100

Item

01–03

Ammunition, +2

04–07

Armor, +1

08–10

Armor of Resistance

11–13

Armor of Vulnerability

14–15

Arrow-Catching Shield

16–18

Belt of Giant Strength (hill)

19–20

Berserker Axe

21–22

Daern’s Instant Fortress

23–25

Dagger of Venom

26–28

Dragon Slayer

29–31

Elven Chain

32–34

Enspelled Armor (level 2 or 3 spell)

35–37

Enspelled Weapon (level 2 or 3 spell)

38–40

Flame Tongue

41–43

Giant Slayer

44–46

Horn of Blasting

47–48

Horn of Valhalla (brass or silver)

49–51

Ioun Stone (protection)

52–54

Mace of Disruption

55–57

Mace of Smiting

58–60

Mace of Terror

61–63

Potion of Giant Strength (fire)

64–66

Potion of Giant Strength (frost or stone)

67–69

Potion of Heroism

70–72

Potion of Invulnerability

73–75

Ring of Protection

76–78

Ring of the Ram

79–81

Shield, +2

82–84

Shield of Missile Attraction

85–86

Sun Blade

87–88

Sword of Life Stealing

89–90

Sword of Wounding

91–92

Tentacle Rod

93–94

Vicious Weapon

95–97

Weapon, +2

98–00

Wraps of Unarmed Power, +2

Armaments—Very Rare

1d100

Item

01–03

Ammunition, +3

04–06

Ammunition of Slaying

07–09

Animated Shield

10–12

Armor, +2

13–14

Belt of Giant Strength (fire)

15–17

Belt of Giant Strength (frost or stone)

18–19

Dancing Sword

20–22

Demon Armor

23–25

Dragon Scale Mail

26–28

Dwarven Plate

29–31

Dwarven Thrower

32–34

Energy Bow

35–37

Enspelled Armor (level 4 or 5 spell)

38–40

Enspelled Weapon (level 4 or 5 spell)

41–43

Executioner’s Axe

44–46

Frost Brand

47–49

Horn of Valhalla (bronze)

50–52

Ioun Stone (strength)

53–55

Lute of Thunderous Thumping

56–58

Manual of Gainful Exercise

59–61

Nine Lives Stealer

62–64

Oathbow

65–68

Oil of Sharpness

69–72

Potion of Giant Strength (cloud)

73–75

Quarterstaff of the Acrobat

76–78

Scimitar of Speed

79–82

Shield, +3

83–85

Shield of the Cavalier

86–88

Spellguard Shield

89–91

Sword of Sharpness

92–94

Thunderous Greatclub

95–97

Weapon, +3

98–00

Wraps of Unarmed Power, +3

Armaments—Legendary

1d100

Item

01–06

Armor, +3

07–12

Armor of Invulnerability

13–18

Belt of Giant Strength (cloud)

19–21

Belt of Giant Strength (storm)

22–27

Defender

28–33

Efreeti Chain

34–39

Enspelled Armor (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)

40–45

Enspelled Weapon (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)

46–51

Hammer of Thunderbolts

52–56

Holy Avenger

57–62

Horn of Valhalla (iron)

63–68

Luck Blade

69–72

Moonblade

73–78

Plate Armor of Etherealness

79–87

Potion of Giant Strength (storm)

88–90

Rod of Lordly Might

91–95

Sword of Answering

96–00

Vorpal Sword

f

Implements Tables

Implements—Common

1d100

Item

01–02

Bead of Nourishment

03–04

Bead of Refreshment

05–06

Boots of False Tracks

07–08

Candle of the Deep

09–10

Charlatan’s Die

11–13

Cloak of Many Fashions

14–15

Clockwork Amulet

16–17

Ear Horn of Hearing

18–19

Ersatz Eye

20–21

Heward’s Handy Spice Pouch

22–23

Horn of Silent Alarm

24–25

Instrument of Illusions

26–27

Instrument of Scribing

28–29

Lock of Trickery

30–32

Moon-Touched Sword

33–34

Mystery Key

35–36

Orb of Direction

37–38

Orb of Time

39–40

Perfume of Bewitching

41–42

Pipe of Smoke Monsters

43–44

Pole of Angling

45–46

Pole of Collapsing

47–52

Potion of Climbing

53–58

Potion of Comprehension

59–74

Potion of Healing

75–76

Prosthetic Limb

77–78

Rope of Mending

79–80

Staff of Birdcalls

81–82

Sylvan Talon

83–84

Talking Doll

85–86

Tankard of Sobriety

87–90

Veteran’s Cane

91–92

Walloping Ammunition

93–94

Wand of Conducting

95–97

Wand of Enemy Detection

98–00

Wand of Pyrotechnics

Implements—Uncommon

1d100

Item

01–02

Alchemy Jug

03–06

Ammunition, +1

07–10

Bag of Holding

11–12

Boots of Elvenkind

13–14

Boots of Striding and Springing

15–16

Boots of the Winterlands

17–18

Broom of Flying

19–20

Cap of Water Breathing

21–22

Cloak of Elvenkind

23–24

Cloak of Protection

25–26

Cloak of the Manta Ray

27

Decanter of Endless Water

28–30

Driftglobe

31–32

Dust of Disappearance

33–34

Dust of Dryness

35–36

Dust of Sneezing and Choking

37–38

Enspelled Weapon (cantrip or level 1 spell)

39–40

Eyes of Minute Seeing

41–42

Eyes of the Eagle

43–44

Gloves of Missile Snaring

45–46

Gloves of Swimming and Climbing

47–48

Gloves of Thievery

49–50

Goggles of Night

51

Hag Eye

52–54

Helm of Comprehending Languages

55

Immovable Rod

56–57

Instrument of the Bards (Doss lute, Fochlucan bandore, or Mac-Fuirmidh cittern)

58–59

Lantern of Revealing

60–61

Nature’s Mantle

62–63

Oil of Slipperiness

64–65

Pipes of Haunting

66–67

Pipes of the Sewers

68–71

Potion of Growth

72–80

Potion of Healing (greater)

81–84

Potion of Water Breathing

85–86

Quaal’s Feather Token (anchor, fan, or tree)

87–88

Ring of Jumping

89–90

Ring of Swimming

91–92

Ring of Warmth

93–94

Robe of Useful Items

95–96

Rope of Climbing

97–98

Stone of Good Luck

99–00

Wand of Secrets

Implements—Rare

1d100

Item

01–04

Ammunition, +2

05–08

Bag of Beans

09–12

Belt of Dwarvenkind

13–16

Boots of Levitation

17–20

Boots of Speed

21–24

Chime of Opening

25–28

Dimensional Shackles

29–32

Enspelled Weapon (level 2 or 3 spell)

33–36

Folding Boat

37–40

Glamoured Studded Leather

41–44

Heward’s Handy Haversack

45–48

Horseshoes of Speed

49–52

Instrument of the Bards (Canaith mandolin or Cli lyre)

53–56

Ioun Stone (awareness)

57–60

Portable Hole

61–64

Potion of Diminution

65–68

Potion of Gaseous Form

69–76

Potion of Healing (superior)

77–80

Quaal’s Feather Token (bird, swan boat, or whip)

81–84

Ring of Evasion

85–88

Ring of Free Action

89–92

Rope of Entanglement

93–96

Staff of Healing

97–00

Wand of Enemy Detection

Implements—Very Rare

1d100

Item

01–07

Ammunition, +3

08–14

Bag of Devouring

15–21

Carpet of Flying

22–28

Enspelled Weapon (level 4 or 5 spell)

29–35

Horseshoes of a Zephyr

36–42

Instrument of the Bards (Anstruth harp)

43–49

Ioun Stone (agility)

50–56

Lute of Thunderous Thumping

57–63

Manual of Quickness of Action

64–70

Nolzur’s Marvelous Pigments

71–77

Potion of Flying

78–86

Potion of Healing (supreme)

87–93

Potion of Speed

94–00

Tome of Leadership and Influence

Implements—Legendary

1d100

Item

01–17

Enspelled Weapon (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)

18–34

Instrument of the Bards (Ollamh harp)

35–54

Sovereign Glue

55–70

Sphere of Annihilation

71–83

Talisman of the Sphere

84–00

Universal Solvent

f

Relics Tables

Relics—Common

1d100

Item

01–08

Ear Horn of Hearing

09–28

Potion of Healing

29–36

Pot of Awakening

37–44

Ruby of the War Mage

45–52

Shield of Expression

53–60

Smoldering Armor

61–80

Spell Scroll (cantrip or level 1 spell)

81–90

Staff of Adornment

91–00

Staff of Flowers

Relics—Uncommon

1d100

Item

01–05

Enspelled Staff (cantrip or level 1 spell)

06–10

Keoghtom’s Ointment

11–15

Mariner’s Armor

16–20

Nature’s Mantle

21–25

Pearl of Power

26–30

Periapt of Health

31–35

Periapt of Wound Closure

36–40

Potion of Animal Friendship

41–55

Potion of Healing (greater)

56–60

Potion of Resistance

61–65

Ring of Water Walking

66–70

Sending Stones

71–80

Spell Scroll (level 2 or level 3 spell)

81–85

Staff of the Adder

86–90

Staff of the Python

91–95

Wand of Magic Detection

96–00

Wand of the War Mage, +1

Relics—Rare

1d100

Item

01–03

Amulet of Health

04–07

Armor, +1

08–09

Bowl of Commanding Water Elementals

10–11

Brazier of Commanding Fire Elementals

12–13

Censer of Controlling Air Elementals

14–16

Elixir of Health

17–19

Enspelled Staff (level 2 or 3 spell)

20–22

Horn of Blasting

23–25

Horn of Valhalla (brass or silver)

26–28

Ioun Stone (reserve or sustenance)

29–31

Mace of Disruption

32–34

Mace of Smiting

35–37

Mace of Terror

38–40

Necklace of Prayer Beads

41–43

Periapt of Proof against Poison

44–51

Potion of Healing (superior)

52–54

Ring of Animal Influence

55–58

Ring of Resistance

59–61

Ring of Spell Storing

62–65

Scroll of Protection

66–73

Spell Scroll (level 4 or level 5 spell)

74–76

Staff of Charming

77–79

Staff of Healing

80–82

Staff of Swarming Insects

83–85

Staff of the Woodlands

86–88

Staff of Withering

89–90

Stone of Controlling Earth Elementals

91–93

Tentacle Rod

94–96

Wand of Paralysis

97–00

Wand of the War Mage, +2

Relics—Very Rare

1d100

Item

01–05

Armor, +2

06–10

Candle of Invocation

11–15

Cauldron of Rebirth

16–20

Enspelled Staff (level 4 or 5 spell)

21–25

Horn of Valhalla (bronze)

26–30

Ioun Stone (insight)

31–35

Manual of Bodily Health

36–43

Potion of Healing (supreme)

44–50

Potion of Vitality

51–55

Rod of Alertness

56–65

Spell Scroll (level 6, level 7, or level 8 spell)

66–70

Spirit Board

71–75

Staff of Fire

76–80

Staff of Frost

81–85

Staff of Striking

86–90

Staff of Thunder and Lightning

91–95

Tome of Understanding

96–00

Wand of the War Mage, +3

Relics—Legendary

1d100

Item

01–08

Armor of Invulnerability

09–18

Armor, +3

19–27

Enspelled Staff (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)

28–36

Holy Avenger

37–45

Horn of Valhalla (iron)

46–54

Rod of Resurrection

55–63

Scarab of Protection

64–72

Scroll of Titan Summoning

73–80

Spell Scroll (level 9 spell)

81–90

Talisman of Pure Good

91–00

Talisman of Ultimate Evil


F

Gemstones

10 GP Gemstones

1d12

Stone

1

Azurite (mottled deep blue)

2

Banded agate (striped brown, blue, white, or red)

3

Blue quartz (pale blue)

4

Eye agate (circles of gray, white, brown, blue, or green)

5

Hematite (gray black)

6

Lapis lazuli (light and dark blue with yellow flecks)

7

Malachite (striated light and dark green)

8

Moss agate (pink or yellow white with mossy gray or green markings)

9

Obsidian (black)

10

Rhodochrosite (light pink)

11

Tiger eye (brown with golden center)

12

Turquoise (light blue green)

50 GP Gemstones

1d12

Stone

1

Bloodstone (dark gray with red flecks)

2

Carnelian (orange to red brown)

3

Chalcedony (white)

4

Chrysoprase (green)

5

Citrine (pale yellow brown)

6

Jasper (blue, black, or brown)

7

Moonstone (white with pale-blue glow)

8

Onyx (bands of black and white, or pure black or white)

9

Quartz (white, smoky gray, or yellow)

10

Sardonyx (bands of red and white)

11

Star rose quartz (rosy stone with white star-shaped center)

12

Zircon (pale blue green)

100 GP Gemstones

1d10

Stone

1

Amber (watery gold to rich gold)

2

Amethyst (deep purple)

3

Chrysoberyl (yellow green to pale green)

4

Coral (crimson)

5

Garnet (red, brown green, or violet)

6

Jade (light green, deep green, or white)

7

Jet (deep black)

8

Pearl (lustrous white, yellow, or pink)

9

Spinel (red, red brown, or deep green)

10

Tourmaline (pale green, blue, brown, or red)

500 GP Gemstones

1d6

Stone

1

Alexandrite (dark green)

2

Aquamarine (pale blue green)

3

Black pearl (pure black)

4

Blue spinel (deep blue)

5

Peridot (rich olive green)

6

Topaz (golden yellow)

1,000 GP Gemstones

1d8

Stone

1

Black opal (dark green with black mottling and golden flecks)

2

Blue sapphire (medium blue)

3

Emerald (deep bright green)

4

Fire opal (fiery red)

5

Opal (pale blue with green and golden mottling)

6

Star ruby (ruby with white star-shaped center)

7

Star sapphire (blue sapphire with white star-shaped center)

8

Yellow sapphire (fiery yellow or yellow green)

5,000 GP Gemstones

1d4

Stone

1

Black sapphire (lustrous black with glowing highlights)

2

Diamond (blue white, canary, pink, brown, or blue)

3

Jacinth (fiery orange)

4

Ruby (clear red to deep crimson)


F

Art Objects

25 GP Art Objects

1d10

Object

1

Silver ewer

2

Carved bone statuette

3

Gold bracelet

4

Cloth-of-gold vestments

5

Black velvet mask stitched with silver thread

6

Copper chalice with silver filigree

7

Pair of engraved bone dice

8

Handheld mirror set in a painted wooden frame

9

Embroidered silk handkerchief

10

Gold locket with a painted portrait inside

250 GP Art Objects

1d10

Object

1

Gold ring set with bloodstones

2

Carved ivory statuette

3

Bejeweled gold bracelet

4

Silver necklace with a gemstone pendant

5

Bronze crown

6

Silk vestments with gold embroidery

7

Well-made tapestry that is 10 feet by 10 feet

8

Brass mug with jade inlay

9

Box of turquoise animal figurines

10

Gold birdcage with electrum filigree

750 GP Art Objects

1d10

Object

1

Silver chalice set with moonstones

2

Bundle of sheet music representing the lost dirges of a famous composer

3

Carved wooden harp with ivory inlay and zircon gems

4

Gold idol

5

Gold comb shaped like a dragon with red garnets as eyes

6

Bottle stopper cork embossed with gold leaf and set with amethysts

7

Detailed, life-sized dragonborn skull cast in electrum

8

Silver and gold brooch

9

Obsidian statuette with gold fittings and inlay

10

Painted gold war mask

2,500 GP Art Objects

1d10

Object

1

Fine gold chain set with a fire opal

2

Old masterpiece painting

3

Embroidered silk and velvet mantle set with numerous moonstones

4

Platinum bracelet set with an emerald

5

Embroidered glove set with jewel chips

6

Jeweled anklet

7

Gold music box

8

Gold circlet set with four aquamarines

9

Eye patch decorated with tiny blue sapphires and moonstones

10

A necklace string of small pink pearls

7,500 GP Art Objects

1d10

Object

1

Jeweled gold crown

2

Jeweled platinum ring

3

Gold statuette set with rubies

4

Gold cup set with emeralds

5

Gold jewelry box with platinum filigree

6

Set of gold nesting dolls

7

Jade game board with gold playing pieces

8

Bejeweled ivory drinking horn with gold filigree

9

Gilded royal coach or funeral barge

10

Ceremonial gold armor with black pearls


F