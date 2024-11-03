Random Individual Treasure
CR
Treasure
0–4
3d6 (10) GP
5–10
2d8 × 10 (90) GP
11–16
2d10 × 10 (110) PP
17+
2d8 × 100 (900) PP
Treasure Hordes
CR
Monetary Treasure
Magic Items
0–4
2d4 × 100 (500) GP
1d4 − 1
5–10
8d10 × 100 (4,400) GP
1d3
11–16
8d8 × 10,000 (36,000) GP
1d4
17+
6d10 × 10,000 (330,000) GP
1d6
Theme
Classes
Appropriate Treasure
Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock
Gemstones plus magic items of an eldritch or esoteric nature
Fighter, Barbarian, Monk, Ranger
Coins or trade bars plus magic items that are useful in battle
Bard, Druid, Rogue,
Coins, trade bars, or trade goods plus magic items that focus on utility
Cleric, Paladin
Art objects plus magic items that have religious origins or purposes
Arcana Tables
Arcana—Common
1d100
Item
01–02
03–04
05–07
08–10
11–13
14–15
16–17
18–19
20–21
22–24
25–27
28–29
30–31
32–33
34–35
36–37
38–40
41–42
43–44
45–46
47–49
50–52
53–55
56–58
59–60
61–64
65–66
67–68
69–82
Spell Scroll (cantrip or level 1 spell)
83–84
85–86
87–89
90–92
93–94
95–97
98–00
Arcana—Uncommon
1d100
Item
01
02
03–05
06–07
08
09
10
11
12–13
14
15
16
17–18
19–20
21
22
23–24
25
Enspelled Staff (cantrip or level 1 spell)
26
27
28
29–30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41–42
43
44
45
46–47
48–49
50–51
52–53
54–55
56–57
58–59
60–61
62
Quaal’s Feather Token (anchor, fan, or tree)
63
64–65
66–67
68–69
70
71–72
73–74
75–82
Spell Scroll (level 2 or level 3 spell)
83
84
85–88
89–91
92–93
94–95
96–97
98–99
00
Arcana—Rare
1d100
Item
01
02–03
04
05–06
07
08–09
10
11–12
13–14
15–16
17
18
19
20–21
Enspelled Staff (level 2 or 3 spell)
22–23
Figurine of Wondrous Power (bronze griffon, ebony fly, golden lions, ivory goats, marble elephant, onyx dog, or serpentine owl)
24–25
26–27
28
29–30
31–32
33–34
35
36
37–38
39
40
41–42
43–44
45–46
47
48–49
50–51
52–53
54–55
56–57
58–59
Quaal’s Feather Token (bird, swan boat, or whip)
60–61
62
63
64–65
66
67–68
69–70
71–75
Spell Scroll (level 4 or level 5 spell)
76–77
78–79
80–81
82
83–84
85–86
87–90
91–94
95–96
97–98
99–00
Arcana—Very Rare
1d100
Item
01–02
03–04
05–06
07–08
09–10
11–12
13
14
15–16
Enspelled Staff (level 4 or 5 spell)
17–18
19–20
21–22
23–24
25–26
Ioun Stone (absorption, fortitude, intellect, or leadership)
27–28
Manual of Golems (clay, flesh, iron, or stone)
29
30–31
32–34
35–38
39–42
43–46
47–49
50–53
54–57
58–59
60–61
62–63
64–65
66–67
68–69
70–71
72–73
74–85
Spell Scroll (level 6, level 7, or level 8 spell)
86–87
88–89
90
91–92
93–94
95–97
98–00
Arcana—Legendary
1d100
Item
01–04
05–08
09–12
13–16
17–20
21–22
23
24–27
Enspelled Staff (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)
28–31
32–33
34–41
42–45
46–49
Ring of Elemental Command (air, earth, fire, or water)
50–53
54–57
58
59
60–61
62–65
66–83
Spell Scroll (level 9 spell)
84
85
86–88
89–92
93–96
97–00
f
Armaments Tables
Armaments—Common
1d100
Item
01–10
11–20
21–30
31–40
41–50
51–60
61–70
71–80
81–90
91–00
Armaments—Uncommon
1d100
Item
01–04
05–08
09–13
14–18
19–23
Enspelled Armor (cantrip or level 1 spell)
24–28
Enspelled Weapon (cantrip or level 1 spell)
29–33
34–38
39–43
44–48
49–53
54–58
59–62
63–66
67–71
72–76
77–81
82–85
86–90
91–95
96–00
Armaments—Rare
1d100
Item
01–03
04–07
08–10
11–13
14–15
16–18
19–20
21–22
23–25
26–28
29–31
32–34
Enspelled Armor (level 2 or 3 spell)
35–37
Enspelled Weapon (level 2 or 3 spell)
38–40
41–43
44–46
47–48
Horn of Valhalla (brass or silver)
49–51
52–54
55–57
58–60
61–63
64–66
67–69
70–72
73–75
76–78
79–81
82–84
85–86
87–88
89–90
91–92
93–94
95–97
98–00
Armaments—Very Rare
1d100
Item
01–03
04–06
07–09
10–12
13–14
15–17
18–19
20–22
23–25
26–28
29–31
32–34
35–37
Enspelled Armor (level 4 or 5 spell)
38–40
Enspelled Weapon (level 4 or 5 spell)
41–43
44–46
47–49
50–52
53–55
56–58
59–61
62–64
65–68
69–72
73–75
76–78
79–82
83–85
86–88
89–91
92–94
95–97
98–00
Armaments—Legendary
1d100
Item
01–06
07–12
13–18
19–21
22–27
28–33
34–39
Enspelled Armor (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)
40–45
Enspelled Weapon (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)
46–51
52–56
57–62
63–68
69–72
73–78
79–87
88–90
91–95
96–00
f
Implements Tables
Implements—Common
1d100
Item
01–02
03–04
05–06
07–08
09–10
11–13
14–15
16–17
18–19
20–21
22–23
24–25
26–27
28–29
30–32
33–34
35–36
37–38
39–40
41–42
43–44
45–46
47–52
53–58
59–74
75–76
77–78
79–80
81–82
83–84
85–86
87–90
91–92
93–94
95–97
98–00
Implements—Uncommon
1d100
Item
01–02
03–06
07–10
11–12
13–14
15–16
17–18
19–20
21–22
23–24
25–26
27
28–30
31–32
33–34
35–36
37–38
Enspelled Weapon (cantrip or level 1 spell)
39–40
41–42
43–44
45–46
47–48
49–50
51
52–54
55
56–57
Instrument of the Bards (Doss lute, Fochlucan bandore, or Mac-Fuirmidh cittern)
58–59
60–61
62–63
64–65
66–67
68–71
72–80
81–84
85–86
Quaal’s Feather Token (anchor, fan, or tree)
87–88
89–90
91–92
93–94
95–96
97–98
99–00
Implements—Rare
1d100
Item
01–04
05–08
09–12
13–16
17–20
21–24
25–28
29–32
Enspelled Weapon (level 2 or 3 spell)
33–36
37–40
41–44
45–48
49–52
53–56
57–60
61–64
65–68
69–76
77–80
Quaal’s Feather Token (bird, swan boat, or whip)
81–84
85–88
89–92
93–96
97–00
Implements—Very Rare
1d100
Item
01–07
08–14
15–21
22–28
Enspelled Weapon (level 4 or 5 spell)
29–35
36–42
43–49
50–56
57–63
64–70
71–77
78–86
87–93
94–00
Implements—Legendary
1d100
Item
01–17
Enspelled Weapon (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)
18–34
35–54
55–70
71–83
84–00
f
Relics Tables
Relics—Common
1d100
Item
01–08
09–28
29–36
37–44
45–52
53–60
61–80
Spell Scroll (cantrip or level 1 spell)
81–90
91–00
Relics—Uncommon
1d100
Item
01–05
Enspelled Staff (cantrip or level 1 spell)
06–10
11–15
16–20
21–25
26–30
31–35
36–40
41–55
56–60
61–65
66–70
71–80
Spell Scroll (level 2 or level 3 spell)
81–85
86–90
91–95
96–00
Relics—Rare
1d100
Item
01–03
04–07
08–09
10–11
12–13
14–16
17–19
Enspelled Staff (level 2 or 3 spell)
20–22
23–25
Horn of Valhalla (brass or silver)
26–28
Ioun Stone (reserve or sustenance)
29–31
32–34
35–37
38–40
41–43
44–51
52–54
55–58
59–61
62–65
66–73
Spell Scroll (level 4 or level 5 spell)
74–76
77–79
80–82
83–85
86–88
89–90
91–93
94–96
97–00
Relics—Very Rare
1d100
Item
01–05
06–10
11–15
16–20
Enspelled Staff (level 4 or 5 spell)
21–25
26–30
31–35
36–43
44–50
51–55
56–65
Spell Scroll (level 6, level 7, or level 8 spell)
66–70
71–75
76–80
81–85
86–90
91–95
96–00
Relics—Legendary
1d100
Item
01–08
09–18
19–27
Enspelled Staff (level 6, 7, or 8 spell)
28–36
37–45
46–54
55–63
64–72
73–80
Spell Scroll (level 9 spell)
81–90
91–00
F
Gemstones
10 GP Gemstones
1d12
Stone
1
Azurite (mottled deep blue)
2
Banded agate (striped brown, blue, white, or red)
3
Blue quartz (pale blue)
4
Eye agate (circles of gray, white, brown, blue, or green)
5
Hematite (gray black)
6
Lapis lazuli (light and dark blue with yellow flecks)
7
Malachite (striated light and dark green)
8
Moss agate (pink or yellow white with mossy gray or green markings)
9
Obsidian (black)
10
Rhodochrosite (light pink)
11
Tiger eye (brown with golden center)
12
Turquoise (light blue green)
50 GP Gemstones
1d12
Stone
1
Bloodstone (dark gray with red flecks)
2
Carnelian (orange to red brown)
3
Chalcedony (white)
4
Chrysoprase (green)
5
Citrine (pale yellow brown)
6
Jasper (blue, black, or brown)
7
Moonstone (white with pale-blue glow)
8
Onyx (bands of black and white, or pure black or white)
9
Quartz (white, smoky gray, or yellow)
10
Sardonyx (bands of red and white)
11
Star rose quartz (rosy stone with white star-shaped center)
12
Zircon (pale blue green)
100 GP Gemstones
1d10
Stone
1
Amber (watery gold to rich gold)
2
Amethyst (deep purple)
3
Chrysoberyl (yellow green to pale green)
4
Coral (crimson)
5
Garnet (red, brown green, or violet)
6
Jade (light green, deep green, or white)
7
Jet (deep black)
8
Pearl (lustrous white, yellow, or pink)
9
Spinel (red, red brown, or deep green)
10
Tourmaline (pale green, blue, brown, or red)
500 GP Gemstones
1d6
Stone
1
Alexandrite (dark green)
2
Aquamarine (pale blue green)
3
Black pearl (pure black)
4
Blue spinel (deep blue)
5
Peridot (rich olive green)
6
Topaz (golden yellow)
1,000 GP Gemstones
1d8
Stone
1
Black opal (dark green with black mottling and golden flecks)
2
Blue sapphire (medium blue)
3
Emerald (deep bright green)
4
Fire opal (fiery red)
5
Opal (pale blue with green and golden mottling)
6
Star ruby (ruby with white star-shaped center)
7
Star sapphire (blue sapphire with white star-shaped center)
8
Yellow sapphire (fiery yellow or yellow green)
5,000 GP Gemstones
1d4
Stone
1
Black sapphire (lustrous black with glowing highlights)
2
Diamond (blue white, canary, pink, brown, or blue)
3
Jacinth (fiery orange)
4
Ruby (clear red to deep crimson)
F
Art Objects
25 GP Art Objects
1d10
Object
1
Silver ewer
2
Carved bone statuette
3
Gold bracelet
4
Cloth-of-gold vestments
5
Black velvet mask stitched with silver thread
6
Copper chalice with silver filigree
7
Pair of engraved bone dice
8
Handheld mirror set in a painted wooden frame
9
Embroidered silk handkerchief
10
Gold locket with a painted portrait inside
250 GP Art Objects
1d10
Object
1
Gold ring set with bloodstones
2
Carved ivory statuette
3
Bejeweled gold bracelet
4
Silver necklace with a gemstone pendant
5
Bronze crown
6
Silk vestments with gold embroidery
7
Well-made tapestry that is 10 feet by 10 feet
8
Brass mug with jade inlay
9
Box of turquoise animal figurines
10
Gold birdcage with electrum filigree
750 GP Art Objects
1d10
Object
1
Silver chalice set with moonstones
2
Bundle of sheet music representing the lost dirges of a famous composer
3
Carved wooden harp with ivory inlay and zircon gems
4
Gold idol
5
Gold comb shaped like a dragon with red garnets as eyes
6
Bottle stopper cork embossed with gold leaf and set with amethysts
7
Detailed, life-sized dragonborn skull cast in electrum
8
Silver and gold brooch
9
Obsidian statuette with gold fittings and inlay
10
Painted gold war mask
2,500 GP Art Objects
1d10
Object
1
Fine gold chain set with a fire opal
2
Old masterpiece painting
3
Embroidered silk and velvet mantle set with numerous moonstones
4
Platinum bracelet set with an emerald
5
Embroidered glove set with jewel chips
6
Jeweled anklet
7
Gold music box
8
Gold circlet set with four aquamarines
9
Eye patch decorated with tiny blue sapphires and moonstones
10
A necklace string of small pink pearls
7,500 GP Art Objects
1d10
Object
1
Jeweled gold crown
2
Jeweled platinum ring
3
Gold statuette set with rubies
4
Gold cup set with emeralds
5
Gold jewelry box with platinum filigree
6
Set of gold nesting dolls
7
Jade game board with gold playing pieces
8
Bejeweled ivory drinking horn with gold filigree
9
Gilded royal coach or funeral barge
10
Ceremonial gold armor with black pearls
F