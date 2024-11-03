Spell Damage
Spell Damage
For any spell that deals damage, use the Spell Damage table to determine approximately how much damage is appropriate given the spell’s level. The table assumes the spell deals half as much damage on a successful saving throw or a missed attack. If your spell doesn’t deal damage on a successful save, you can increase the damage by 25 percent.
You can use different damage dice than the ones in the table if the average damage is about the same. For example, you could change a cantrip’s damage from 1d10 (average 5.5) to 2d4 (average 5), reducing the maximum damage and making an average result more likely.
Spell Level
One Target
Multiple Targets
Cantrip
1d10
1d6
1
2d10
2d6
2
3d10
3d6
3
5d10
6d6
4
6d10
7d6
5
7d10
8d6
6
10d10
11d6
7
11d10
12d6
8
12d10
13d6
9
15d10
16d6