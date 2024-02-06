When she unleashes her army of ghosts, Death Prophet excels at demolishing enemies and their defenses alike. Leading her team's forces toward the enemy base with wave after damaging wave from her swarm, her onslaught can seem unstoppable. Read More
Each carefully aimed throw of Pudge's signature hook strikes fear into his foes. Pulling his enemies near to carve them with his cleavers, he gains additional health and damage with every kill, and soon becomes an unstoppable killer.
Wherever Necrophos goes, enemies wither as allies thrive. Restoring health to his friends and harming enemies with each death pulse, once his very presence has eaten away at an enemy, he summons the reaper to lengthen their stay in the afterlife.
Shambling into battle, Undying forces enemies to decide whether to flee his wrath or be torn apart by it. He drains strength from his foes, and summons a horde of clawing undead. When he finally becomes a hulking flesh golem, his enemies may already be overwhelmed.