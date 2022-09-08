A rumour reached the High Bell some days ago of two strange beasts felled at the edge of the grainstock lands. Either by disease, or sword, the stories varied, but always it was spoken of two dragons, dark blue in color and very much dead.

I set out immediately and found their scaly bodies charred on the property of a grain farmer three day's travel along the ridge road. One great, one small, the dragons lay where they died, surrounded by the footprints of a much larger beast whose marks on the soil were large enough for a full grown Keen to lie down in; and so I did, imagining the impossible scale of the animal in whose track I lay. A grand dragon true, like the stories of old, and like some say still live in the southerly wastes.

The tracks crossed the land for some distance and ended where the beast took flight at the edge of the field. So not by blade or pathosis had these young beasts met their end, but from an attack by one of their own kind.

With the good faith of my father's name, and the promise of immediate removal, I was able to purchase the rotting corpse of the lesser of the two dead dragons. The specimen being nowhere near to full grown, I was able to drag it behind my trusty zonkey for several hours to my father's lands. Several days of disarticulation and boiling commenced, followed by a full nights' inurement in wax, until, at last, the entire skeleton was laid out before me in the great hall, available for study.

Here I draw my observations with careful ink, noting the shape and size of every bone.

The structure of the wing surprised me. As did the curious architecture of the shoulder. The bones themselves, though very strong, were much lighter than I had expected. More like the bones of a bird than a creature with scales and teeth.

Most unexpected of all was the remnants of an old shield found in the beast's insides. Dragons are known for carrying steel in their gullets, to help gnash and grind their food. If a dragon (conventionally) breathes fire, how does it keep steel in its stomach, or any such material? But this one carried a most unusual form of gullet iron, and on it the mark of an ancient order seen only rarely in these parts today, a dragon crest, and the seal of the Scaled Knights of Uthorian. Woe to the knight who carried...