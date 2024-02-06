Centuries ago, the Rumusque priestess Crella forged unbreakable links of hook and chain to bind the most powerful servants of the Dead God. But the Dead God's corruption grew too strong even for Crella's revered enchantments. Taken up with the rhythm of the Dirge, her chains abandoned their charge, turning instead to carry out the destruction of Crella's homeland at the Dead God's command. Now, their vile purpose long since served, the Chains of Abscession have sworn service to a new master... and the delights of butchery.