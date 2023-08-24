The Duscarn Range is a dangerous place, even to the giants who claim it as their ancestral home. Many nomadic giants throughout the mountains fall to wild beasts, toxic soil, and extreme weather each year. As such, many sought refuge in Falthringor after House Wenjansk reactivated the torrent opus. House Wenjansk listened to their request for asylum, but High Kestrel Mariusz Wenjansk vacillated. On the one hand, giant attacks were the very reason he was forced to flee with his people to the mountains. On the other, these giants were ready to swear fealty and bore no direct relation to the relentlessly warlike tribe that ransacked Wenjansków.

Eventually, giants were granted asylum into Falthringor on the condition that they offer their labor and pledge themselves to the ideals of House Wenjansk. There is still much to be done in the mountaintop castle, and there is no substitute for the strength and craftsmanship of the giants. Additionally, they are hardy folk accustomed to the climate, and they require little in the way of extra clothing, medicine, or supervision. If worse comes to worst, they can also be called upon to fight, though the High Kestrel has thus far resisted the temptation to pit his vassal giants against their own kin.

Legends speak of different giants elsewhere in the realm: the unthinking forest giants in the woods of Onotanie or the wise stone giants who live alongside the coastal dwarves. Duscarn Giants seem to be unique among their kin. They have learned the lowlander tongue and speak eloquently, though with a persistently frustrating lack of urgency. They seem distinctly inept when it comes to tending fields. However, their artistry in various media—notably fiber arts, metalsmithing, and vocal counterpoint— is virtuosic compared to any works the humans or halflings can muster. Many lowlanders had assumed the Duscarn Giants to be brainless brutes, but close interaction immediately dispelled this notion.

Lowlanders have difficulty pronouncing many Duscarn names, and thus most giants in Falthringor are given nicknames associated with their chosen work.

Giant Names

d8 Male Female Sobriquet/Nickname 1 Abrudenjeskor Beðiš Cap 2 Brzchértŕ Eéèl Featherborn 3 Egrthúmblrn Giibgigli Hide 4 Krrtag-Dentlun Nunjenskori Longseer 5 Llatrung Oh-Hjuntla Ol’ Iron Arm 6 Múrnlo Rãi Swift 7 Teçrimpsz Stsilstso Two-Voice 8 Yrrg-Chrê Ungwêtla Wise Ass



