Everyone in the hamlets below Fathringor lives in wooden homes. Most of these homes, however, were built by their occupants. Subsistence farmers are expected to hone a great number of skills, and basic woodworking is chief among them. The Guild of Wood Artisans, however, is dedicated to those building woodcrafts for others: coopers, joiners, and furniture makers. This guild also includes those employed by the Lord Ratchets to construct buildings such as watchtowers and garrisons specifically for House Wenjansk.

Adelheid (they/them), upland halfling, age 38, carpenter and guildmaster. Crafts any and all furniture used by the High Kestrel and his family. A close companion of Lord Ratchet Foldet, and a staunch believer that the upland halflings should be wary of their lowlander “hosts.”

Kamil (he/him), lowlander, age 50, carpenter. Builds Wenjansk sentry towers across the Duscarn Range. Typically works alone. Has repeatedly and inexplicably communed with the Great Falcon. Often questions his sanity.

Arek (he/him), lowlander, age 23, woodcutter. Often distracted. The best hurdy-gurdy player in Falthringor, despite possessing only seven remaining fingers.