"Matriarch of the Revolution"

Queen Zuri is the leader of the Unchained, a gang of freedom fighters escaped from Havana, responsible for the collapse of government there

summary

I. Overthrows government in Havana, then Petit-Goave.

II. Escapes the apocalypse by entering into secret bunker before the wave crashes

(This storyline wasn’t really explored by pirates, so no one learnt the unchained were ready to betray them to start the apocalypse at any chance they got)