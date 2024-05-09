IRL Week
TDC Season
Historic Events
6/1/24 Sat
Winter 1715
6/10/24 Mon
Spring 1715
Tortuga devolves from a bastion of buccaneering to a cesspool of thieves and vagrants. Even pirates aren't safe there. Be wary.
Governor Torres Has gained a reputation for capturing famous pirates. Some he forces to work for him, but others are executed and hung in gibbet cages. Their cursed corpses scream at bystanders.
Bartholomew Roberts has done dealings with pirates, he uses a front man named Salty Rob who can be found in Nassau Town.
6/17/24 Mon
Summer 1715
A lone figure emerges from the Abyss. Their eyes are as black as the abyss. They are terrible to behold.
The Kraken continues to attack! Over 500 ships have been lost at sea. Large rewards are offered. None are collected.
6/24/24 Mon
Fall 1715
7/1/24 Mon
Winter 1716
7/8/24 Mon
Spring 1716
7/15/24 Mon
Summer 1716
7/22/24 Mon
Fall 1716
7/29/24 Mon
Winter 1717
8/5/24 Mon
Spring 1717
8/12/24 Mon
Summer 1717
8/19/24 Mon
Fall 1717
8/26/24 Mon
Winter 1718
9/2/24 Mon
Spring 1718
9/9/24 Mon
Summer 1718
9/16/24 Mon
Fall 1718
9/19-9/22 TLAPD
Winter 1719