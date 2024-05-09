Calendar and Timeline

Backstory

IRL Week

TDC Season

Historic Events

6/1/24 Sat

Winter 1715

  • A Spanish treasure fleet shipwrecks off the coast of Florida. Nations and pirates are on the hunt!

6/10/24 Mon

Spring 1715

  • Tortuga devolves from a bastion of buccaneering to a cesspool of thieves and vagrants. Even pirates aren't safe there. Be wary.

  • Governor Torres Has gained a reputation for capturing famous pirates. Some he forces to work for him, but others are executed and hung in gibbet cages. Their cursed corpses scream at bystanders.

  • Bartholomew Roberts has done dealings with pirates, he uses a front man named Salty Rob who can be found in Nassau Town.

6/17/24 Mon

Summer 1715

  • A lone figure emerges from the Abyss. Their eyes are as black as the abyss. They are terrible to behold.

  • The Kraken continues to attack! Over 500 ships have been lost at sea. Large rewards are offered. None are collected.

6/24/24 Mon

Fall 1715

7/1/24 Mon

Winter 1716

7/8/24 Mon

Spring 1716

7/15/24 Mon

Summer 1716

7/22/24 Mon

Fall 1716

7/29/24 Mon

Winter 1717

8/5/24 Mon

Spring 1717

8/12/24 Mon

Summer 1717

8/19/24 Mon

Fall 1717

8/26/24 Mon

Winter 1718

9/2/24 Mon

Spring 1718

9/9/24 Mon

Summer 1718

9/16/24 Mon

Fall 1718

9/19-9/22 TLAPD

Winter 1719

