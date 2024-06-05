Sailed out of Nassau to obtain a number of items for Red Mary to deliver to Mr. Alcott on Andros Island. She will pay 1000 Silver for each item obtained. Whiskey Filled Chocolates made for Anne Bonny's "establishments" in Tortuga

Castor Oil from Charles de Blénac's private supply(Failed to retrieve)

The tongue of a famous pirate hanging in a gibbit cage above Havana harbor.

Dirt from the grave of Father Duncan MacDonald on the Isle of Yuma

Blood from a pig on the Exumas Islands(retrieved)

The foot of a crow from the collection of the Sea Witch Skadi

A barrel of Rum from the Wreck of the Athens Queen (retrieved)

A Wing of a Vampire Bat that lives in a ruined temple in the Yucatan(retrieved)

Sugar refined from sugar cane harvested from a hunted plantation(retrieved)

Rat tails from the rats in the swamp of Black Coral Bay.

The head of Mike, the headless chicken

Blood from an initiate of the Order of Light

Sasafras Root from the Garden of Juan Ponco De Leon

Took the Brigantine The Blood Moon (Brigantine) as a prize between Cuba and Andros Islandand retrieve The sugar as well as rum and ash that was being shipped to Guadeloupe from Havana.

Next sailed to Greater Exumas Island and killed Mega Swine for its' blood.

After that, the ships sailed to the wreck of the Athens Queen off the Isle of Yuma retrieving some barrels of rum from it's hold. The ship was infested with Eldritch Eels.

he crew then sailed to Guadeloupe and using The Blood Moon (Brigantine) to pretend to be merchants delivering goods, snuck into port and tried to retrieve caster oil from Governor Charles de Blénac. After running into a zombie in the wine cellar and firing at it, they retreated failing to retrieve the caster oil. They did discover that Charles de Blénac is planning a Halloween Masked Ball wand will be inviting people from across the Caribbean

After failing to retrieve the oil, they travelled to the Temple of Blood on in The Dark Yucatan and harvested some wings from vampire bats. Then back to Andros Island to drop off their items.