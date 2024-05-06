Vessel Name The Devils Pride (formerly The Poisoned Maid) Type Sloop Captain Captain Larry Bluebeard Current HP 30 Cargo Slot 1 Chests of Silver Total Value 10000 Cargo Slot 2 Chests of Silver Total Value 2000 Upgrades Hull painted Black, all red Canvas

Ship's Log

Original Owner (as Poisoned Maid) - Captain Anders 'Sundown' Carlton (Privateer for Spain)

Stolen by Whistlin Willy and Crew, sailed to Florida to hunt for Sunken Treasure.

Current Location - Petit-Goave