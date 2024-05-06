The Devils Pride (Sloop)

embedded image

embedded image

Vessel Name

The Devils Pride (formerly The Poisoned Maid)

Type

Sloop

Captain

Captain Larry Bluebeard

Current HP

30

Cargo Slot 1

Chests of Silver Total Value 10000

Cargo Slot 2

Chests of Silver Total Value 2000

Upgrades

Hull painted Black, all red Canvas

Ship's Log

Original Owner (as Poisoned Maid) - Captain Anders 'Sundown' Carlton (Privateer for Spain)

Stolen by Whistlin Willy and Crew, sailed to Florida to hunt for Sunken Treasure.

Current Location - Petit-Goave

