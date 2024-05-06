The Devils Pride (Sloop)
The Devils Pride (Sloop)
Vessel Name
The Devils Pride (formerly The Poisoned Maid)
Type
Sloop
Captain
Captain Larry Bluebeard
Current HP
30
Cargo Slot 1
Chests of Silver Total Value 10000
Cargo Slot 2
Chests of Silver Total Value 2000
Upgrades
Hull painted Black, all red Canvas
Ship's Log
Original Owner (as Poisoned Maid) - Captain Anders 'Sundown' Carlton (Privateer for Spain)
Stolen by Whistlin Willy and Crew, sailed to Florida to hunt for Sunken Treasure.
Current Location - Petit-Goave