Winter 1715 - Report!
28 Players played in 5 games with 4 GMs
71,500 silver pieces were recovered from the Sunken Treasure Fleet.
The following Ship were christened and set sail:
The Ghost of Tigereye
The Carrion Gull
The West Wing's Wager
The Soggy Walrus
The Poisoned Maid (Rumored to be Stolen)
Rumors from the Season:
The Spanish clashed with pirates, privateers and scavengers alike. Desperately trying to recover what they can. They lost multiple ships and captains while doing so.
The known Spanish Treasure fleet has been picked over by all types of inhabitants of the Caribbean. Thousands were plundered, but finding more won't be as easy.
The Kraken has been spotted! It is rumored to have destroyed the Spanish Man-o-war The Executioner's Hand, but many dismiss this as a tall tale and it was actually a storm.
Unrelated, rumors have spread that pirates have made off with a powerful artifact called the Horn of Poseidon. that can summon a demon of the sea. Given recent events, word spreads…too quickly.
A Shattered Lighthouse was discovered on the southern end of New Providence island. Gravity acts differently there. Most stayed away, some plundered it.
The former crew of a Galley called "The Golden Eel" share tales of being taken over by pirates. But they we're well paid by the pirates so won't say whom did it!
Player Reminders:
ALL pirates who played at last week get to Gain Experience per page 33 of Pirate Borg.
Remember that west marches goal is to allow for fluid groups and times. So although you can play with some of the same people or same GM, we STRONGLY encourage you to change people and times. That’s how it all works!
We've updated the Tags system for the forum. When you post please make sure to read the guidelines for posting.
So excited to have you all!