Winter 1715 - Report!

28 Players played in 5 games with 4 GMs

71,500 silver pieces were recovered from the Sunken Treasure Fleet.

The following Ship were christened and set sail:

The Ghost of Tigereye

The Carrion Gull

The West Wing's Wager

The Soggy Walrus

The Poisoned Maid (Rumored to be Stolen)

Rumors from the Season:

The Spanish clashed with pirates, privateers and scavengers alike. Desperately trying to recover what they can. They lost multiple ships and captains while doing so.

The known Spanish Treasure fleet has been picked over by all types of inhabitants of the Caribbean. Thousands were plundered, but finding more won't be as easy.

The Kraken has been spotted! It is rumored to have destroyed the Spanish Man-o-war The Executioner's Hand, but many dismiss this as a tall tale and it was actually a storm.

Unrelated, rumors have spread that pirates have made off with a powerful artifact called the Horn of Poseidon. that can summon a demon of the sea. Given recent events, word spreads…too quickly.

A Shattered Lighthouse was discovered on the southern end of New Providence island. Gravity acts differently there. Most stayed away, some plundered it.