Crew:
Captain Knife
Zac: Cornelia
Sherlock: Patches
Mike: Tobias "Stubby" du Mesnil
Janine: Kate "Six Blades" Mulligan
Kindle: Anton "Apex" Cabezos
Begin in Tortuga
Heard rumors of a great fissure opening up in the ocean west of Jamaica
Stories say that strange creatures lurk in the shallows of the nearby islands, and demented men hoard lost treasures and capture wayward sailors
Storms rage and a thin mist grows the further west they go
Set out for Cayman Islands, stumble across a small island where torchlight and movement can be seen on the shores
The remains of a shipwreck, a brigantine called The Regal Bull, can also be seen along the cost
Contains dead bodies (killed in the wreck), leftover plunder, two scavenging seagulls, and a single living crew member hidden in a barrel (Jean Henry, a cowardly bilge)
Contains 1,000 silver worth of unfound loot
Go to investigate, see people (8 in total) draped in seaweed and shells investigating the crashed ship
They cary armfulls of materials, buckets of treasure, and force people at spearpoint deeper into the island
The cultists are returning their plunder to a makeshift town in the center of the island, a town made of whale bones and driftwood
The captured sailors are kept in cages near a strange, squid shaped altar stained with blood
A pirate crew plundering the beaches of the Dark Yucatan, they narrowly escaped the opening of The Abyss, only to wreck upon this island (Matias & Crazy João also survived)
The cultists are led by a Deep One shaman (Ath’blu’gorg), and have piled their treasure in his tent
Dozens of weapons, pieces of armor, and all sorts of equipment
Piles of coins, jewelry, and valuables worth 12,000 silver
A conch shell from the abyss (relic item)
Great Old One Figurine (relic)
A crystalline skull (relic item)