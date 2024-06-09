June 4/GM SwooseMoose/Looking for trouble in the Cayman Islands

Crew:

Captain Knife

Zac: Cornelia

Sherlock: Patches

Mike: Tobias "Stubby" du Mesnil

Janine: Kate "Six Blades" Mulligan

Kindle: Anton "Apex" Cabezos

  • Begin in Tortuga

  • Heard rumors of a great fissure opening up in the ocean west of Jamaica

    • Stories say that strange creatures lurk in the shallows of the nearby islands, and demented men hoard lost treasures and capture wayward sailors 

  • Storms rage and a thin mist grows the further west they go

  • Set out for Cayman Islands, stumble across a small island where torchlight and movement can be seen on the shores 

    • The remains of a shipwreck, a brigantine called The Regal Bull, can also be seen along the cost

      • Contains dead bodies (killed in the wreck), leftover plunder, two scavenging seagulls, and a single living crew member hidden in a barrel (Jean Henry, a cowardly bilge)

      • Contains 1,000 silver worth of unfound loot

  • Go to investigate, see people (8 in total) draped in seaweed and shells investigating the crashed ship

    • They cary armfulls of materials, buckets of treasure, and force people at spearpoint deeper into the island 

  • The cultists are returning their plunder to a makeshift town in the center of the island, a town made of whale bones and driftwood

  • The captured sailors are kept in cages near a strange, squid shaped altar stained with blood 

    • A pirate crew plundering the beaches of the Dark Yucatan, they narrowly escaped the opening of The Abyss, only to wreck upon this island (Matias & Crazy João also survived) 

  • The cultists are led by a Deep One shaman (Ath’blu’gorg), and have piled their treasure in his tent 

    • Dozens of weapons, pieces of armor, and all sorts of equipment

    • Piles of coins, jewelry, and valuables worth 12,000 silver 

    • A conch shell from the abyss (relic item)

    • Great Old One Figurine (relic) 

    • A crystalline skull (relic item)

