Crew:

Captain Knife

Zac: Cornelia

Sherlock: Patches

Mike: Tobias "Stubby" du Mesnil

Janine: Kate "Six Blades" Mulligan

Kindle: Anton "Apex" Cabezos

Begin in Tortuga

Heard rumors of a great fissure opening up in the ocean west of Jamaica Stories say that strange creatures lurk in the shallows of the nearby islands, and demented men hoard lost treasures and capture wayward sailors

Storms rage and a thin mist grows the further west they go

Set out for Cayman Islands, stumble across a small island where torchlight and movement can be seen on the shores The remains of a shipwreck, a brigantine called The Regal Bull, can also be seen along the cost Contains dead bodies (killed in the wreck), leftover plunder, two scavenging seagulls, and a single living crew member hidden in a barrel (Jean Henry, a cowardly bilge) Contains 1,000 silver worth of unfound loot



Go to investigate, see people (8 in total) draped in seaweed and shells investigating the crashed ship They cary armfulls of materials, buckets of treasure, and force people at spearpoint deeper into the island

The cultists are returning their plunder to a makeshift town in the center of the island, a town made of whale bones and driftwood

The captured sailors are kept in cages near a strange, squid shaped altar stained with blood A pirate crew plundering the beaches of the Dark Yucatan, they narrowly escaped the opening of The Abyss, only to wreck upon this island (Matias & Crazy João also survived)