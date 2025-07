Vessel Name The Guillotine Type Brigantine Captain Gurtaj | Marja "Hook" Pepir Current HP 40 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Upgrades

Ship's Log

Originally captained by Capt Scurvy Blanc, a pirate hired by Gov. Torres, captured by the crew of The Soggy Walrus (Sloop). The captain of The Soggy Walrus became the captain of the Guillotine and Redbush | Bart "Bones" Bernard became the captain of The Soggy Walrus.