Fall 1715 - Report! @West Marches Player

**21 Pirates played in 4 games **

Rumors from the Season:

Charles De Blenac held a massive Halloween masked ball in Guadeloupe. French, Spanish, Dutch, British and Brotherhood high ranking members all attended. It turned into a giant trap with Charles De Blenac magically consuming the life from his guests. Many died, and are now Zombie's. Others escaped. Calico Jack, Red Mary and Anne Bonny all went missing.

Atlanteans have been spotted! Sirens, Mermaids and Guardian warriors have been seen on the move through the waves. Rumors of battles taking place underwater near the abyss have sprung up.

The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer has risen to great popularity in Tortuga. It is for those who wish to be blessed why traveling at sea. Spoken only in whispers is that the church actually worships Great Old ones and the Kraken, and has been directly blessed by great powers…

Rumors that Govern Claude Barlette has been killed during some strange ritual circulate. Each version of the story is more ridiculous then the last, but no one has seen or hear from him in months.