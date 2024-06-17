Fall 1715 - Report! @West Marches Player
**21 Pirates played in 4 games **
Rumors from the Season:
Charles De Blenac held a massive Halloween masked ball in Guadeloupe. French, Spanish, Dutch, British and Brotherhood high ranking members all attended. It turned into a giant trap with Charles De Blenac magically consuming the life from his guests. Many died, and are now Zombie's. Others escaped. Calico Jack, Red Mary and Anne Bonny all went missing.
Atlanteans have been spotted! Sirens, Mermaids and Guardian warriors have been seen on the move through the waves. Rumors of battles taking place underwater near the abyss have sprung up.
The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer has risen to great popularity in Tortuga. It is for those who wish to be blessed why traveling at sea. Spoken only in whispers is that the church actually worships Great Old ones and the Kraken, and has been directly blessed by great powers…
Rumors that Govern Claude Barlette has been killed during some strange ritual circulate. Each version of the story is more ridiculous then the last, but no one has seen or hear from him in months.
A way to El Dorado (The city of Gold) may have been found. Treasure hunters have traveled to the edges of the Caribbean in search of clues.
Winter 1716
Global News:
Edward “Blackbeard" Thatch is slain in a skirmish with the Royal Navy outside Charles de Blénac Halloween ball. Multiple nations involved. The Brethren of the Coast is in disarray with many of it's key members missing or killed.
There is a rising religious group known as the Wretched, as people flock to find meaning in the strange dangers happening around them. Tempest Eridanus (A Wretched priest) has preached word that he is seeking pages for the Necronomicon. He will travel to you, and pay well for them.
Freshly killed fish and livestock animate and writhe at sunset. No ones seems to mind anymore. Undead attacks become common.