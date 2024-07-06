A powerful being devout in his belief. Aggressive, Tyrannical, Cruel, and Relentless.

Heavily armored, well trained assassin turned true believer after a change encounter with death. Having seen the other side, his religious belief is unbreakable. He will stop at nothing to purge the world of Heretics and those who harbor or protect them. They are just as guilty in his eyes and the only way to purge their sins and save their souls is through the purification of fire.

Always travels with d8 Conquistadors and d4 Purge Priest