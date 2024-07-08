Winter 1716 - Report! @West Marches Player
27 Pirates played in 5 games
Rumors from the Season:
Tales of a mermaid rising from the depths and taking command of a British galleon have spread like legendary tall tales. Ship sails under the name La Sirene.
Supplies, especially medical supplies are becoming harder to find. People start hoarding what they can. Prices rise.
The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer is rumored to have a zombie rehabilitation wing now! Talking zomibes?! That crazy, can't be true.
Pirates are gunning for Lady Penelope Humphries! It appears she has fled to the protection of the French.
More delict ships are see all the time. The undead swarm them.
Blood Vane has escaped captivity, has a beef with Calico Jack and all of the Spanish.
Global
The French capital in the Caribbean, Guadeloupe has become overrun by zombies. Some zombies retain their intelligence and don't "appear" to be feral. The French amass a armada at Petit-goave to make a counter attack under Count D'artagnan and his massive warship The Rising Ghost. (Zombies can now be selected as a starting class for new characters, you'd start at the Crunch of Forsaken Seafarer)
Ships of bone and flesh emerge from the sea. Their skeletal crews terrorize shipping routes.
Revolution! Citizens take to the streets in Hispaniola. Government is overthrown! Tortuga becomes even more chaotic, and Santo Domingo is anarchy. Petit-Goave declares marshal law, The End Game Society plan to make their moves when the French fleet leave.