Week 6 - Spring 1716

Winter 1716 - Report! @West Marches Player
27 Pirates played in 5 games

Rumors from the Season:

  • Tales of a mermaid rising from the depths and taking command of a British galleon have spread like legendary tall tales. Ship sails under the name La Sirene.

  • Supplies, especially medical supplies are becoming harder to find. People start hoarding what they can. Prices rise.

  • The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer is rumored to have a zombie rehabilitation wing now! Talking zomibes?! That crazy, can't be true.

  • Pirates are gunning for Lady Penelope Humphries! It appears she has fled to the protection of the French.

  • More delict ships are see all the time. The undead swarm them.

  • Blood Vane has escaped captivity, has a beef with Calico Jack and all of the Spanish.

Global

  • The French capital in the Caribbean, Guadeloupe has become overrun by zombies. Some zombies retain their intelligence and don't "appear" to be feral. The French amass a armada at Petit-goave to make a counter attack under Count D'artagnan and his massive warship The Rising Ghost. (Zombies can now be selected as a starting class for new characters, you'd start at the Crunch of Forsaken Seafarer)

  • Ships of bone and flesh emerge from the sea. Their skeletal crews terrorize shipping routes.

  • Revolution! Citizens take to the streets in Hispaniola. Government is overthrown! Tortuga becomes even more chaotic, and Santo Domingo is anarchy. Petit-Goave declares marshal law, The End Game Society plan to make their moves when the French fleet leave.