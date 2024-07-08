The French capital in the Caribbean, Guadeloupe has become overrun by zombies. Some zombies retain their intelligence and don't "appear" to be feral. The French amass a armada at Petit-goave to make a counter attack under Count D'artagnan and his massive warship The Rising Ghost. (Zombies can now be selected as a starting class for new characters, you'd start at the Crunch of Forsaken Seafarer)