Winter 1716 - Report!

26 Pirates played in 5 games

Rumors from the Season:

Atlantis is not only real, but was the Brethren court set out to make peace with them. "Sentinel of the Cerulean Vein" Euphemus was killed. But Pirate defended the Queen from Undead and now formed an alliance. (Mermaid and aquatic mutant tall tails now unlocked for new characters).

Anne "the Hunter" Plumpton is running for Governor in Nassau. The court is not pleased.

A derelict ship was found hanging from bloody vines. It's called "The Serpents Fang.

An assassination attempt was made on Count D'artagnan, by pirates and the Endgame society, but failed. French fleet is as strong as ever.