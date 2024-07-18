Not much is known of Aminowanna before the Spring of 1715 when among a bunch of other pirates was beached in Tortuga due to the turmoils in town and the burning of ships on the bay.

Spring 1715

Stole Redbush | Bart "Bones" Bernard ship and for a short while was the captain until they were caught by the shipless captain and his companions on the Carrion Gull (Sloop). Managed to get out with his skin from that and swam for miles to The Caicos.

Summer 1715

The story of how he got hold of El Lucero del Alba, the ship that plundered the coast of Cuba the entire summer, was a closely guarded secret among the members of the crew.

Fall 1715

During an expedition to the Dark Yukatan El Lucero del Alba was taken by the scourge, he and a few member of his crew made contact with the local tribes and by the Winter solstice he had sworn to follow captain Silas Rotwood on the ship that once was his now recovered, refurbished and renamed The Bloody Wake (Fluyt).

Winter 1716

As quartermaster of The Bloody Wake (Fluyt) sailed south causing havoc in the Antilles where he almost sank La Mulata and the terrible Number one. Discovered the Wooden Island and hauled a big treasure from the wreckage.

Spring 1716

During the raid in Isla Margarita got left in charge of the ship and during three days played hide and seek and managed to fend off three bone ships with superior guns and sails.

They hauled the biggest ASH loot anyone had ever since till now.

Fall 1716

Dead at the battle of Nassau



