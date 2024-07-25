Fall 1716 - Report!

46 Pirates played in 5 games (Including a world event)

Rumors from the Season:

Anne Plumpton was elected Governess of Nassau

-In "The Raid of Nassau" French and spanish armada attacked the city, but then was overrun by Undead and the return of Blackbeard. Stede Bonnet, Francisco Cortez and even Blackbeard were all killed. Other Pirates fate are unsure as Nassau is now everrun by Undead.

Some pirate were able to flee form Nassau in 'The Lucky Bastard'

Part of the British fleet went made when they obtained a mesoan relic of old. Pirates raided their delict ships and now have a Man-O-War called "The Soggy Squid"