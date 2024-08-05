Deceased pirate and son of Upgrade

5 August game w/ charlotte Reference Island!



Orphan; stupid; never blinks; learned then forgot every tall tale.

Spanish navy deserter, but he doesn't remember any of it...

Our ship was capsized and our memories gone.

Did we all get concussions, of is this some sort of magical memory loss?

A creepy voice tells us we need to sacrifice three things to survive.

We don't remember what those things were.

We meet each other but probably not for the first time:

Sea Devil.

Edward - um...

Dead guy Al.



We find ourselves in the same predicament and make our way up the beach.

We get lost on a barren beach, lacking any survival skills or memories of our past.

(split from the party- Henry Upgrade) we run into a solitary figure with a flaming skull!

We briefly figure out if we are allies or enemies, and who's in charge. general confusion.

I'm pretty sure this guy is Blackbeard due to his general vibes and ambiguous backstory. I give him a quiz to make sure he's the real deal- which way is north?

For a guy who lost all his memories, he seems to have a good knowledge of terrain features and nautical terms. A worthy captain!

We walk up to a lake reef.

From what land do you hail Mr Um?

Um...

Searching for supplies and food has been so far fruitless. pun intended.

There's a big coral beast lurking in the deep. Captain orders me to bait the creature out of the water. I stand still and piss myself as the captain squishes the crabs all around me. "Greatly executed captain!" We move on, and another few miles later we see cedar trees in the distance.

We craft a few sharpened sticks and a fire.



If you're ever stuck in some thick undergrowth in your underwear, don't stop and start thinking of what other words have 'under' in them, because that's probably the first sign of jungle madness.

Branches> sharp sticks>stones> camp fire>torches

I suggest we call this "cryptid crab island" until informed otherwise

We venture forth into the night and encounter 100 parrots.

Upgrade hypothesizes that there is a parrot king among them, and throws a torch at them

One of them screams in a human voice and flies up with a flaming crown. "Captain Henry was right!"

Henry parleys with the creature while the rest of us cower behind a scrappy brush.

"Get out of here! on your boat, I don't GAF, I'm a parrot!"

They tell us that there is water underground- maybe there's a cavern or something?

We discuss whether we should trust the parrots or just build a raft from vines and logs.

Al: think about it, Sea Devil. He said there would be a parrot king, and there one was! He's clearly captain material-- I mean, just look at his flaming head!

Sea Devil: No, screw this, I'm going to find a raft!

Walking further into the jungle, we uncover a raft in good condition behind some vines.

It's a trap! When sea dog touches it, he passes out.

Upgrade tries to pull him away and gets pulled into the raft's spell.



We encounter a pack of sirens who sing "all for me grog" - we can either learn the song or get a devils luck

For this threat, Upgrade struck him dead! But, Sea Devil rose again as a ghost from his corpse immediately.

I make a container from an agate, but there's a spirit in the crystal! A spirit escapes and I almost die of fright. Sea devil pulls a "weekend at bernies" on his corpse. We move along

Lacking any sort of gourd or coconut, this cup shaped rock should work for holding a bit of water.

These bats have frozen blood! Polar bats? Zombats?

Flying eels! aaah! I get broken then die of hemorrhage- now I'm a conduit because we're in an evil cave.

Next room- Strange alien cavern. I search for pants but there are only useless alien mining equipment.

Hundreds of fireflies. I set my fireflies free from their jar.

Flash back to when I captured them with my mom back in the Old world. She told me they were our pets and therefore part of our family. then in the same flashback, she was fridged by bandits. (orphan)

I SEE THE UNIVERSE!! +1 pre

We make it to a magma chamber and sea devil decides that this is the way out! He jumps in.

Upgrade calls me a disappointment and I call him a deadbeat - we struggle by the magma precipice. Before we murder each other, Sea devil's ghost re corporealizes and interrupts.

Metal stalactites form bars to a strange cage. Pentagram with a circle

Upgrade pries the bars open- Al is impressed by his "dad's" strength.

This creature isn't my dad, but Upgrade certainly is. I hold a deep resentment toward my absentee father. my adoration for him turns into hatred and defiance

Devil's luck doesn't work on powerful devils like Janus (pronounced like anus instead of the roman god)

I use the magical coin within the cage to figure out- does the coin resemble Upgrade?

Just then, a devil with two faces attacks our party!

made up lore for this creature- it convinced romans to worship it back in the day and/ or it's a twisted reflection of the deity.

Three of us are slain by the devil but Upgrade escaped.



He is confronted by the Devil and he offers to set upgrade free if he answers a question: what's the nature of this island? Infernal apparatus with a crank like on lost



