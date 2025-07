Summer 1717 - Report

Pirate rob a Spanish bank! Mutant fish people are spotted afterwords.

At the cost of many Pirate lives, The leader of the Church of the Forsaken Seafarer, "Tempus" and 2 of his companions were rescued of from the locker. Many who traveled there were mutated by the experience and none wish to ever return.

Fall 1717

Global News:

The skies shift from smoke-gray to crimson and putrid orange. Sunlight becomes a myth.