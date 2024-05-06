Vessel Name ANNIHILATION THE DEVIL'S SHIP Type Sloop Captain Captain Mavie Hoolihan Current HP 30 Cargo Slot 1 Death Cargo Slot 2 Love letters and poems from the Devil to Mavie Upgrades The Devil's hunting ship - it assimilates whatever ship is consumes

Ship's Log

The sails are tattered flesh. When at full sail, the wind sounds like the moans and cries of the damned. The ratlines and rigging is constructed out of the tendons and veins of the dismembered bodies of it's former crew. The bones of the dead join together with burnt ash wood that is forever glowing with ambers.

The crew is comprised of demons and devils of all sorts, shapes, sizes, and attitudes. They are loyal to their master and only listen to the Captain of the Annihilation but if the ship does not feed after 6 days, they will mutiny and drag the Captain's soul down to hell to serve for eternity.

The ship must ram into another to begin the "feeding process". The Annihilation begins to combine its current form with the ship it has rammed, taking over that ships look and stats. The ship must have living souls on board at the time of collision for it is the souls that the demon crew feeds on while the fleshy prisons the soul was trapped in becomes a part of the Annihilation.

This ship CAN NOT be destroyed. If dropped to zero HP, it falls apart, leaving behind only a large bloody pile of gore. After 24 hrs the ship rises again in the same spot of its demise. While on the ship, the Captain can not be killed. The demonic crew can never leave the decks of Annihilation.

The ship doesn't fire cannonballs but rather bones and body parts with the intention of terrifying the other crew. The demonic crew hoots and hollers, carrying on like wild dogs at the sight of fresh meat. When close enough they will toss IMPs onto the decks of the other ship. They will call out individual sailors as if it was fresh meat walking the line in their first night inside prison. It's disturbing.