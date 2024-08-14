We plunge into maelstrom with The Sea Witch (Frigate) as she starts falling apart in the whirlpool. Eel yells "BE WE DAMNED?!" spinning into the whirlpool to the Deep...

We search for meat sack underwater- our ship is (temporarily) a ship of the deep!

Meat sack's ghost is guarded by a ghost-ship captained by the late Count D'artagnan the The Rising Ghost.

We are outmatched at range due to its spectral form, so we decide to board her.

Outnumbered almost ten-to-one, we are nearly slaughtered by lost sailors and drowned.

Re-slaying the Count, we plunged into the belly of the ghost-whale.

After battling them we bring back Mr Finlay Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch, Bill | Salty Seadog | Eveline "Tiger Eye" Baldock and Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte!! but at heavy cost (6 named sailors plus probably dozens of npcs)



postgame

Tiger Eye is renamed Nerina which is Greek for “Sea Nymph” by Turtle, per the traditions of the church

The backup crew are now all mutants, and the ressurected PC's are haunted souls.

The surviving crew of the Sea Witch gain +1 skill, and the sole survivor Turtle becomes legendary captain!



Crew of the Sea Witch

Captain James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten

Haaldaar | Capable Captain | Jean-Baptiste "Gunpowder" Lefeu

Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch

Mr Teiller (level 1)

Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd



Backup crew

Johan (Bill)

Bucky (bill)

OctoJoe - tracker rapscallion (bill)

Shepp "Scallywag" , a Zealot of the GOO. (haaldar)

+2 more (need names)



"Brother Murgis has had repeated visions. Tempus, the former leader of the Church of the Forsaken Seafarer who was brutally gunned down by the French at the Battle of Nassau, calls to him for help. The church has analyzed these visions and believes they now have a map to the underworld, Dave Jones Locker itself. Now that the church is being openly hunted by Spanish Conquistadors, the mission is clear. Go to purgatory and return Tempus to this realm.

Who will take this calling? What wealth and experience can be had from this land not meant for mankind? Will we be successful, or stay in the locker for eternity?"



Eulogies

Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd - Confronted by the spirits of the hundreds of people he sacrificed to the deep, along with dozens dead mates, he stood proudly like his fallen friend Tempus and belted a sermon from the The Church of the Forsaken Seafarer. He took a dozen knife wounds from the spirits, cutlass wounds from the ghost of Count D'artagnan but finally killed by a grenade thrown by his ally Finlay.

Johan the viking leader (dead level 1 backup)- struck down by a lost sailor's trident, he was revived with a hemmhoraging wound, only to die as a casualty to necronomicon pages read by an evil Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte

Bucky the rope-scallion (dead level 1 backup)- he went down to the locker to bring back a loved one. Got too close to Old Turtle's necronomicon sermon and his ears bled out.

Tieller - Mr. Quinn’s throws Mr. Tiellers soul into the locker , does a little jig then tips his hat “ dats fer coming to git me son… even tho you be a sneaky bastard mutineer…” “ now where be my brother maud? I bet he drinks dis time”

[missing eulogies for finlay and gunpowder]



Expanded story: (incomplete)

cannons down!

the rising ghosts curse! they are using it against us!!

ghost -"I will die for the cause, but so far I've been un successful at trading souls. we need to take what we need"





Epilogue:

Andy: "as world spreads of the famous Captain Old Turtle and the crew of the Sea Witch and their journey to the locker crowds gather around the Church of the Forsaken Sailor asking for their aid in retrieving their love ones. Rumors arise of the return of the Prophet Tempus and people claim to see a ghostly figure in the towers of the church at night."

Bill:

"born again- give people what they want and do a ceremony saying this other person is now officially your dead spouse or what-have-you after we do a baptism.

Then get people married. Like a lost and found but for people"

Soon after the crowds begin to form around the Church, Barnacle Bill performs a baptism of a lost sailor named Bilgy Bob who wanted to forget his past, followed by a marriage ceremony between Eliza, a distressed widow of pirate captain Jack, and Jack Reborn (formerly known as Bilgy Bob).

"This may not be your umbrella, but we've got a lot of spares here at the lost and found"