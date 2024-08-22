Fall 1717 - Report



Rumors:

The "Deadliest Blade on Earth" Maria Xarra was captured and executed by the French revolutionist of the "Unchained."

Rumors circulate that a ritual to summon a great old one has been found. It's process is terrifying. A outpost is being established at Temple of the Lost Gate in the Cayman Islands.

Marie de Toulon, former French Governess of Guadeloupe, has been killed. (She had morphed into a clockwork Monstrosity).

Anne Bonny has been transformed into a Banshee and melded into the figurehead of her sloop. She is reunited with Calico Jack and they sail away from the Dark Caribbean or so you heard.

Some pirates go Relic hunting.

Maddy Jeffries leads the way on a possible fight against the scourge. Freeing a water nymph. But those are real! Right?

Winter 1718

Global News:

• Nassau is lost to The Scourge. Overwhelmed by endless undead. Fear becomes currency.

• The undead fleets seem to double in size, and number. sailing anywhere alone is dangerous.